Equivalent Amount of acid or base that supplies 1 mole of H+ or OH− ions in a reaction.

Milliequivalent A unit equal to one-thousandth of an equivalent, commonly used to express equivalence in solutions.

Equivalent Weight Mass in grams of acid or base that provides 1 mole of H+ or OH− ions, found by dividing molar mass by n.

Molar Mass Total mass in grams of one mole of a substance, used to determine equivalent weight.

Normality Concentration unit showing number of equivalents per liter of solution, useful for acid-base reactions.

Molarity Concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often used in normality calculations.