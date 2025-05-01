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Acid-Base Equivalents definitions

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  • Equivalent
    Amount of acid or base that supplies 1 mole of H+ or OH− ions in a reaction.
  • Milliequivalent
    A unit equal to one-thousandth of an equivalent, commonly used to express equivalence in solutions.
  • Equivalent Weight
    Mass in grams of acid or base that provides 1 mole of H+ or OH− ions, found by dividing molar mass by n.
  • Molar Mass
    Total mass in grams of one mole of a substance, used to determine equivalent weight.
  • Normality
    Concentration unit showing number of equivalents per liter of solution, useful for acid-base reactions.
  • Molarity
    Concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often used in normality calculations.
  • Hydronium Ion
    H+ ion released by acids, central to determining acid equivalents in solution.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    OH− ion released by bases, central to determining base equivalents in solution.
  • Acid
    Substance that donates H+ ions in solution, contributing to the calculation of equivalents.
  • Base
    Substance that donates OH− ions in solution, contributing to the calculation of equivalents.
  • Aqueous Solution
    Mixture where water is the solvent, commonly used for measuring acid or base concentration.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solution, such as an acid or base, whose amount is measured in moles.
  • n
    Number of H+ or OH− ions an acid or base can provide per formula unit, key for equivalent calculations.