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Equivalent Amount of acid or base that supplies 1 mole of H+ or OH− ions in a reaction. Milliequivalent A unit equal to one-thousandth of an equivalent, commonly used to express equivalence in solutions. Equivalent Weight Mass in grams of acid or base that provides 1 mole of H+ or OH− ions, found by dividing molar mass by n. Molar Mass Total mass in grams of one mole of a substance, used to determine equivalent weight. Normality Concentration unit showing number of equivalents per liter of solution, useful for acid-base reactions. Molarity Concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often used in normality calculations. Hydronium Ion H+ ion released by acids, central to determining acid equivalents in solution. Hydroxide Ion OH− ion released by bases, central to determining base equivalents in solution. Acid Substance that donates H+ ions in solution, contributing to the calculation of equivalents. Base Substance that donates OH− ions in solution, contributing to the calculation of equivalents. Aqueous Solution Mixture where water is the solvent, commonly used for measuring acid or base concentration. Solute Substance dissolved in a solution, such as an acid or base, whose amount is measured in moles. n Number of H+ or OH− ions an acid or base can provide per formula unit, key for equivalent calculations.
Acid-Base Equivalents definitions
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