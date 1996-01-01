Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Acid-Base Equivalents are used to measure the number of H+ ions or OH- ions in acids and bases, respectively.
Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 1
Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 2
Acid-Base Equivalents Example 1
Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 3
Acid-Base Equivalents Example 2
Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 4
Acid-Base Equivalents Example 3
Calculate mass (grams) needed for the following base equivalent:0.18 mEq of Mg(OH)2.
Identify the acid that possesses an equivalent weight of 63 grams.
Determine volume (mL) needed to prepare a 0.73 g of Ca(OH)2 solution with 1.25 N.