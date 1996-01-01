Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Acid-Base Equivalents

Acid-Base Equivalents are used to measure the number of H+ ions or OH- ions in acids and bases, respectively.

Understanding Acid-Base Equivalents

Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 1

Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 2

Acid-Base Equivalents Example 1

Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 3

Acid-Base Equivalents Example 2

Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 4

Acid-Base Equivalents Example 3

Calculate mass (grams) needed for the following base equivalent:0.18 mEq of Mg(OH)2.

Identify the acid that possesses an equivalent weight of 63 grams.

Determine volume (mL) needed to prepare a 0.73 g of Ca(OH)2 solution with 1.25 N.

