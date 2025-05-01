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Acid-Base Equivalents quiz

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  • What does one equivalent represent in acids and bases?
    One equivalent represents 1 mole of H+ ions for acids or 1 mole of OH- ions for bases.
  • How do you calculate the number of equivalents for an acid or base?
    Multiply the number of moles of the acid or base by the number of H+ or OH- ions it contributes.
  • What is the equivalent of 1 mole of hydrobromic acid (HBr)?
    It is 1 equivalent because HBr provides 1 H+ ion per molecule.
  • How many equivalents are in 1 mole of calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2)?
    There are 2 equivalents because Ca(OH)2 provides 2 OH- ions per molecule.
  • What is the formula for calculating equivalents in acids?
    Equivalents = n (number of H+ ions) × moles of acid.
  • What is the formula for calculating equivalents in bases?
    Equivalents = n (number of OH- ions) × moles of base.
  • How many milliequivalents are in one equivalent?
    One equivalent equals 1,000 milliequivalents.
  • What does equivalent weight represent?
    Equivalent weight is the mass in grams of one acid or base equivalent.
  • How do you calculate equivalent weight?
    Equivalent weight = molar mass of acid or base divided by n (number of H+ or OH- ions).
  • What is normality in the context of acid-base solutions?
    Normality is the concentration of acid or base, measured as the number of equivalents per liter of solution.
  • How is molarity defined?
    Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • What is the formula for normality?
    Normality = n (number of H+ or OH- ions) × molarity (M).
  • For acids, what does 'n' represent in calculations?
    'n' represents the number of H+ ions contributed by the acid.
  • For bases, what does 'n' represent in calculations?
    'n' represents the number of OH- ions contributed by the base.
  • Why is the concept of equivalents important in acid-base chemistry?
    It allows for accurate measurement and comparison of acid and base strength based on the number of reactive ions they provide.