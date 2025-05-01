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What does one equivalent represent in acids and bases? One equivalent represents 1 mole of H+ ions for acids or 1 mole of OH- ions for bases. How do you calculate the number of equivalents for an acid or base? Multiply the number of moles of the acid or base by the number of H+ or OH- ions it contributes. What is the equivalent of 1 mole of hydrobromic acid (HBr)? It is 1 equivalent because HBr provides 1 H+ ion per molecule. How many equivalents are in 1 mole of calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2)? There are 2 equivalents because Ca(OH)2 provides 2 OH- ions per molecule. What is the formula for calculating equivalents in acids? Equivalents = n (number of H+ ions) × moles of acid. What is the formula for calculating equivalents in bases? Equivalents = n (number of OH- ions) × moles of base. How many milliequivalents are in one equivalent? One equivalent equals 1,000 milliequivalents. What does equivalent weight represent? Equivalent weight is the mass in grams of one acid or base equivalent. How do you calculate equivalent weight? Equivalent weight = molar mass of acid or base divided by n (number of H+ or OH- ions). What is normality in the context of acid-base solutions? Normality is the concentration of acid or base, measured as the number of equivalents per liter of solution. How is molarity defined? Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. What is the formula for normality? Normality = n (number of H+ or OH- ions) × molarity (M). For acids, what does 'n' represent in calculations? 'n' represents the number of H+ ions contributed by the acid. For bases, what does 'n' represent in calculations? 'n' represents the number of OH- ions contributed by the base. Why is the concept of equivalents important in acid-base chemistry? It allows for accurate measurement and comparison of acid and base strength based on the number of reactive ions they provide.
Acid-Base Equivalents quiz
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