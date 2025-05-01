What does one equivalent represent in acids and bases? One equivalent represents 1 mole of H+ ions for acids or 1 mole of OH- ions for bases.

How do you calculate the number of equivalents for an acid or base? Multiply the number of moles of the acid or base by the number of H+ or OH- ions it contributes.

What is the equivalent of 1 mole of hydrobromic acid (HBr)? It is 1 equivalent because HBr provides 1 H+ ion per molecule.

How many equivalents are in 1 mole of calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2)? There are 2 equivalents because Ca(OH)2 provides 2 OH- ions per molecule.

What is the formula for calculating equivalents in acids? Equivalents = n (number of H+ ions) × moles of acid.

What is the formula for calculating equivalents in bases? Equivalents = n (number of OH- ions) × moles of base.