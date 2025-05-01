Skip to main content
Back

Acid-Base Introduction definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Acid
    Covalent compound with hydrogen ion bonded to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, often producing a sour taste and turning blue litmus paper red.
  • Base
    Ionic compound containing a metal cation and hydroxide ion, or a nitrogen-containing amine, typically bitter and slippery, turning red litmus paper blue.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    Positively charged particle released by acids in water, responsible for sour taste and reactivity with metals.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Negatively charged particle found in bases, responsible for slippery feel and bitter taste in aqueous solutions.
  • Covalent Compound
    Molecule formed by sharing electrons, often found in acids where hydrogen bonds to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion.
  • Ionic Compound
    Substance composed of metal cations and nonmetal anions, typical structure for bases like sodium hydroxide.
  • Aqueous Solution
    Mixture where substances are dissolved in water, allowing acids and bases to exhibit characteristic behaviors.
  • Ionization
    Process where molecules separate into charged particles when dissolved in water, key for acid and base activity.
  • Litmus Paper
    Indicator strip that changes color to reveal acidic or basic nature of a solution; blue turns red in acid, red turns blue in base.
  • Sour Taste
    Sensory property linked to the presence of hydrogen ions, commonly experienced with citrus fruits containing acids.
  • Bitter Taste
    Characteristic flavor associated with bases, often detected in substances like soaps.
  • Slippery Feel
    Tactile sensation produced by bases in water, commonly noticed when handling soaps.
  • Reactivity with Metals
    Interaction where acids produce hydrogen gas upon contact with metals, demonstrating chemical activity.
  • Amines
    Nitrogen-containing covalent compounds that can act as bases, distinct from metal hydroxide bases.
  • Polyatomic Ion
    Charged group of atoms acting as a single unit, often found in acids and bases such as sulfate or hydroxide.