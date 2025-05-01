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Acid Covalent compound with hydrogen ion bonded to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, often producing a sour taste and turning blue litmus paper red. Base Ionic compound containing a metal cation and hydroxide ion, or a nitrogen-containing amine, typically bitter and slippery, turning red litmus paper blue. Hydrogen Ion Positively charged particle released by acids in water, responsible for sour taste and reactivity with metals. Hydroxide Ion Negatively charged particle found in bases, responsible for slippery feel and bitter taste in aqueous solutions. Covalent Compound Molecule formed by sharing electrons, often found in acids where hydrogen bonds to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion. Ionic Compound Substance composed of metal cations and nonmetal anions, typical structure for bases like sodium hydroxide. Aqueous Solution Mixture where substances are dissolved in water, allowing acids and bases to exhibit characteristic behaviors. Ionization Process where molecules separate into charged particles when dissolved in water, key for acid and base activity. Litmus Paper Indicator strip that changes color to reveal acidic or basic nature of a solution; blue turns red in acid, red turns blue in base. Sour Taste Sensory property linked to the presence of hydrogen ions, commonly experienced with citrus fruits containing acids. Bitter Taste Characteristic flavor associated with bases, often detected in substances like soaps. Slippery Feel Tactile sensation produced by bases in water, commonly noticed when handling soaps. Reactivity with Metals Interaction where acids produce hydrogen gas upon contact with metals, demonstrating chemical activity. Amines Nitrogen-containing covalent compounds that can act as bases, distinct from metal hydroxide bases. Polyatomic Ion Charged group of atoms acting as a single unit, often found in acids and bases such as sulfate or hydroxide.
Acid-Base Introduction definitions
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