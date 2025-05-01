Acid Covalent compound with hydrogen ion bonded to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, often producing a sour taste and turning blue litmus paper red.

Base Ionic compound containing a metal cation and hydroxide ion, or a nitrogen-containing amine, typically bitter and slippery, turning red litmus paper blue.

Hydrogen Ion Positively charged particle released by acids in water, responsible for sour taste and reactivity with metals.

Hydroxide Ion Negatively charged particle found in bases, responsible for slippery feel and bitter taste in aqueous solutions.

Covalent Compound Molecule formed by sharing electrons, often found in acids where hydrogen bonds to a nonmetal or polyatomic ion.

Ionic Compound Substance composed of metal cations and nonmetal anions, typical structure for bases like sodium hydroxide.