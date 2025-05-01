What type of compounds are acids typically, and what do they contain? Acids are covalent compounds that contain a hydrogen ion connected to a nonmetal or a polyatomic ion.

Where is the hydrogen ion usually found in acid formulas, and what is the exception? The hydrogen ion is usually at the beginning of the acid formula, except in acetic acid where it is at the end.

What happens to acids when they are placed in water? Acids ionize in water, breaking up into hydrogen ions (H+) and their corresponding anions.

What taste is characteristic of acids, and what causes it? Acids have a sour taste, which is due to the presence of H+ ions.

How do acids react with metals? Acids react with metals to produce hydrogen gas (H2).

What color change occurs when blue litmus paper is dipped in an acid? Blue litmus paper turns red when dipped in an acidic solution.