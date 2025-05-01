Back
Hydroxide Base A substance containing OH− ions that reacts with acids to form water and an ionic compound. Neutral Amine A weak base composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, that forms salts with acids. Salt An ionic compound produced when acids react with bases, amines, metals, or metal oxides. Ionic Compound A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between cations and anions, often as a product in acid-base reactions. Ammonia A neutral amine with the formula NH3, consisting of nitrogen and hydrogen, that forms salts with acids. Methylamine A neutral amine containing carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, capable of reacting with acids to yield salts. Hydrogen Gas A diatomic molecule (H2) released when acids react with certain metals, often observed as bubbles. Metal Oxide A compound composed of metal and oxygen that reacts with acids to produce water and a salt. Pattern Recognition A skill involving identification of reaction types based on the compounds involved and the products formed. Cation A positively charged ion, often derived from metals or bases, that combines with anions to form salts. Anion A negatively charged ion, typically from acids or bases, that pairs with cations to create ionic compounds. Water A liquid product formed when H+ from an acid combines with OH− from a base or metal oxide. Ammonium Nitrate A salt formed from the reaction of nitric acid with ammonia, consisting of ammonium and nitrate ions. Iron(II) Sulfate A salt produced when sulfuric acid reacts with iron, containing iron(II) and sulfate ions. Iron(II) Chloride A salt generated from the reaction of an acid with iron(II) oxide, composed of iron(II) and chloride ions.
Acid-Base Reactions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15