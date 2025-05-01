Hydroxide Base A substance containing OH− ions that reacts with acids to form water and an ionic compound.

Neutral Amine A weak base composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, that forms salts with acids.

Salt An ionic compound produced when acids react with bases, amines, metals, or metal oxides.

Ionic Compound A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between cations and anions, often as a product in acid-base reactions.

Ammonia A neutral amine with the formula NH3, consisting of nitrogen and hydrogen, that forms salts with acids.

Methylamine A neutral amine containing carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen, capable of reacting with acids to yield salts.