Acids can react with several different compounds such as hydroxide bases, amines, metals and metal oxides.
Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1
Acid-Base Reactions Example 1
Write a balanced chemical equation for the following acid-base reaction:
Bromic acid reacting with hydrazine (N2H4).
Write a balanced chemical equation, include phases, for the following acid reaction:HClO3 reacting with Zn metal.
Write a balanced chemical equation, include phases, for the following acid reaction:HBr reacting with Li2O.