Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Acid-Base Reactions

Next Topic

Acids can react with several different compounds such as hydroxide bases, amines, metals and metal oxides.

Common Acid-Base Reactions

1

concept

Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Acid-Base Reactions Example 1

clock
52s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Write a balanced chemical equation for the following acid-base reaction:
Bromic acid reacting with hydrazine (N2H4).

4
Problem

Write a balanced chemical equation, include phases, for the following acid reaction:HClO3 reacting with Zn metal.

5
Problem

Write a balanced chemical equation, include phases, for the following acid reaction:HBr reacting with Li2O.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.