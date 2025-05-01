What are the four main types of compounds that acids commonly react with in acid-base reactions? Acids commonly react with hydroxide bases, neutral amines, metals, and metal oxides.

What are the products when an acid reacts with a hydroxide base? The products are water and a salt, where the salt is an ionic compound.

What ions combine to form water in an acid-base reaction between an acid and a hydroxide base? H+ from the acid combines with OH- from the base to form water (H2O).

What is the salt formed when lithium hydroxide reacts with hydrobromic acid? The salt formed is lithium bromide (LiBr).

What is a neutral amine, and how does it behave in acid-base reactions? A neutral amine is a compound containing nitrogen and hydrogen (and possibly carbon); it acts as a weak base.

What are the products when ammonia reacts with nitric acid? The products are ammonium nitrate (a salt), which is an ionic compound.