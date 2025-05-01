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What are the four main types of compounds that acids commonly react with in acid-base reactions? Acids commonly react with hydroxide bases, neutral amines, metals, and metal oxides. What are the products when an acid reacts with a hydroxide base? The products are water and a salt, where the salt is an ionic compound. What ions combine to form water in an acid-base reaction between an acid and a hydroxide base? H+ from the acid combines with OH- from the base to form water (H2O). What is the salt formed when lithium hydroxide reacts with hydrobromic acid? The salt formed is lithium bromide (LiBr). What is a neutral amine, and how does it behave in acid-base reactions? A neutral amine is a compound containing nitrogen and hydrogen (and possibly carbon); it acts as a weak base. What are the products when ammonia reacts with nitric acid? The products are ammonium nitrate (a salt), which is an ionic compound. What is methylamine, and what elements does it contain? Methylamine is a neutral amine containing carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen. What are the products when an acid reacts with a metal? The products are hydrogen gas (H2) and a salt. Name three metals that commonly react with acids to produce hydrogen gas. Sodium, magnesium, and iron are examples of metals that react with acids to produce hydrogen gas. What are the products when sulfuric acid reacts with iron? The products are hydrogen gas (H2) and iron(II) sulfate. What are the products when an acid reacts with a metal oxide? The products are water and a salt. Give an example of a metal oxide that can react with an acid. Iron(II) oxide is an example of a metal oxide that can react with an acid. What are the products when hydrochloric acid reacts with iron(II) oxide? The products are water and iron(II) chloride. Why is pattern recognition important in acid-base reactions? Pattern recognition helps identify the type of compound the acid is reacting with and predict the products formed. What is always formed when an acid reacts with a hydroxide base or a metal oxide? Water is always formed in these reactions.
Acid-Base Reactions quiz
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