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Acid-Base Reactions quiz

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  • What are the four main types of compounds that acids commonly react with in acid-base reactions?
    Acids commonly react with hydroxide bases, neutral amines, metals, and metal oxides.
  • What are the products when an acid reacts with a hydroxide base?
    The products are water and a salt, where the salt is an ionic compound.
  • What ions combine to form water in an acid-base reaction between an acid and a hydroxide base?
    H+ from the acid combines with OH- from the base to form water (H2O).
  • What is the salt formed when lithium hydroxide reacts with hydrobromic acid?
    The salt formed is lithium bromide (LiBr).
  • What is a neutral amine, and how does it behave in acid-base reactions?
    A neutral amine is a compound containing nitrogen and hydrogen (and possibly carbon); it acts as a weak base.
  • What are the products when ammonia reacts with nitric acid?
    The products are ammonium nitrate (a salt), which is an ionic compound.
  • What is methylamine, and what elements does it contain?
    Methylamine is a neutral amine containing carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.
  • What are the products when an acid reacts with a metal?
    The products are hydrogen gas (H2) and a salt.
  • Name three metals that commonly react with acids to produce hydrogen gas.
    Sodium, magnesium, and iron are examples of metals that react with acids to produce hydrogen gas.
  • What are the products when sulfuric acid reacts with iron?
    The products are hydrogen gas (H2) and iron(II) sulfate.
  • What are the products when an acid reacts with a metal oxide?
    The products are water and a salt.
  • Give an example of a metal oxide that can react with an acid.
    Iron(II) oxide is an example of a metal oxide that can react with an acid.
  • What are the products when hydrochloric acid reacts with iron(II) oxide?
    The products are water and iron(II) chloride.
  • Why is pattern recognition important in acid-base reactions?
    Pattern recognition helps identify the type of compound the acid is reacting with and predict the products formed.
  • What is always formed when an acid reacts with a hydroxide base or a metal oxide?
    Water is always formed in these reactions.