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Alkane A hydrocarbon with only single bonds, known for its low reactivity and saturated structure. Hydrocarbon A compound composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry. Combustion A reaction with oxygen producing carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy as heat and light. Halogenation A substitution process where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom on a saturated hydrocarbon. Substitution Reaction A chemical process where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group. Halogen An element from Group 17, such as chlorine or bromine, capable of replacing hydrogen in organic molecules. Ultraviolet Light A form of electromagnetic radiation used to initiate certain chemical reactions, often abbreviated as HV. Alkyl Halide A compound formed when a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, resulting from halogenation. Mono-substitution A process where only one hydrogen atom in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group. Poly-substitution A process where multiple hydrogen atoms in a molecule are replaced by other atoms or groups. Diatomic Molecule A molecule consisting of two atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, often involved in halogenation. Methane The simplest alkane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogens. Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, such as carbon dioxide, water, or alkyl halide.
Alkane Reactions definitions
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