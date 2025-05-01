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Alkane Reactions definitions

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  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with only single bonds, known for its low reactivity and saturated structure.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry.
  • Combustion
    A reaction with oxygen producing carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy as heat and light.
  • Halogenation
    A substitution process where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom on a saturated hydrocarbon.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A chemical process where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.
  • Halogen
    An element from Group 17, such as chlorine or bromine, capable of replacing hydrogen in organic molecules.
  • Ultraviolet Light
    A form of electromagnetic radiation used to initiate certain chemical reactions, often abbreviated as HV.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound formed when a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, resulting from halogenation.
  • Mono-substitution
    A process where only one hydrogen atom in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.
  • Poly-substitution
    A process where multiple hydrogen atoms in a molecule are replaced by other atoms or groups.
  • Diatomic Molecule
    A molecule consisting of two atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, often involved in halogenation.
  • Methane
    The simplest alkane, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogens.
  • Product
    A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, such as carbon dioxide, water, or alkyl halide.