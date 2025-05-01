Alkane A hydrocarbon with only single bonds, known for its low reactivity and saturated structure.

Hydrocarbon A compound composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry.

Combustion A reaction with oxygen producing carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy as heat and light.

Halogenation A substitution process where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom on a saturated hydrocarbon.

Substitution Reaction A chemical process where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.

Halogen An element from Group 17, such as chlorine or bromine, capable of replacing hydrogen in organic molecules.