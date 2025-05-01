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What are the two major types of reactions that alkanes undergo? Alkanes primarily undergo combustion and halogenation reactions. What are the products of the combustion of an alkane? Combustion of an alkane produces carbon dioxide and water. What is required to initiate the halogenation of an alkane? Halogenation requires heat or ultraviolet (UV) light to start the reaction. What type of reaction is halogenation of alkanes? Halogenation is a substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom on the alkane. Which halogens are commonly used in the halogenation of alkanes? Bromine (Br2) and chlorine (Cl2) are commonly used in alkane halogenation. What does the symbol 'hv' represent in alkane reactions? 'hv' represents ultraviolet (UV) light used to initiate the reaction. What happens to the diatomic halogen molecule during halogenation? The diatomic halogen molecule (X2) is split into two atoms by heat or UV light. What is formed when a hydrogen atom on an alkane is replaced by a halogen? An alkyl halide is formed when a hydrogen atom is replaced by a halogen. What is the byproduct formed during the halogenation of an alkane? The byproduct is a hydrogen halide (HX), such as HCl or HBr. What does mono-substitution mean in the context of alkane halogenation? Mono-substitution means only one hydrogen atom is replaced by a halogen. What does poly-substitution mean in alkane reactions? Poly-substitution means more than one hydrogen atom is replaced by halogens. Why are alkanes considered the least reactive hydrocarbons? Alkanes are the least reactive because they only undergo combustion and halogenation under specific conditions. What determines whether mono- or poly-substitution occurs in halogenation? The reaction conditions and the specific requirements of the question determine if mono- or poly-substitution occurs. What is the general formula for the halogenation reaction of methane? Methane reacts with X2 (Cl2 or Br2) under heat or UV light to form CH3X and HX. What is the main difference between combustion and halogenation of alkanes? Combustion produces CO2 and H2O, while halogenation substitutes hydrogen atoms with halogens to form alkyl halides.
Alkane Reactions quiz
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