Skip to main content
Back

Alkane Reactions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are the two major types of reactions that alkanes undergo?
    Alkanes primarily undergo combustion and halogenation reactions.
  • What are the products of the combustion of an alkane?
    Combustion of an alkane produces carbon dioxide and water.
  • What is required to initiate the halogenation of an alkane?
    Halogenation requires heat or ultraviolet (UV) light to start the reaction.
  • What type of reaction is halogenation of alkanes?
    Halogenation is a substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom on the alkane.
  • Which halogens are commonly used in the halogenation of alkanes?
    Bromine (Br2) and chlorine (Cl2) are commonly used in alkane halogenation.
  • What does the symbol 'hv' represent in alkane reactions?
    'hv' represents ultraviolet (UV) light used to initiate the reaction.
  • What happens to the diatomic halogen molecule during halogenation?
    The diatomic halogen molecule (X2) is split into two atoms by heat or UV light.
  • What is formed when a hydrogen atom on an alkane is replaced by a halogen?
    An alkyl halide is formed when a hydrogen atom is replaced by a halogen.
  • What is the byproduct formed during the halogenation of an alkane?
    The byproduct is a hydrogen halide (HX), such as HCl or HBr.
  • What does mono-substitution mean in the context of alkane halogenation?
    Mono-substitution means only one hydrogen atom is replaced by a halogen.
  • What does poly-substitution mean in alkane reactions?
    Poly-substitution means more than one hydrogen atom is replaced by halogens.
  • Why are alkanes considered the least reactive hydrocarbons?
    Alkanes are the least reactive because they only undergo combustion and halogenation under specific conditions.
  • What determines whether mono- or poly-substitution occurs in halogenation?
    The reaction conditions and the specific requirements of the question determine if mono- or poly-substitution occurs.
  • What is the general formula for the halogenation reaction of methane?
    Methane reacts with X2 (Cl2 or Br2) under heat or UV light to form CH3X and HX.
  • What is the main difference between combustion and halogenation of alkanes?
    Combustion produces CO2 and H2O, while halogenation substitutes hydrogen atoms with halogens to form alkyl halides.