What are the two major types of reactions that alkanes undergo? Alkanes primarily undergo combustion and halogenation reactions.

What are the products of the combustion of an alkane? Combustion of an alkane produces carbon dioxide and water.

What is required to initiate the halogenation of an alkane? Halogenation requires heat or ultraviolet (UV) light to start the reaction.

What type of reaction is halogenation of alkanes? Halogenation is a substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom on the alkane.

Which halogens are commonly used in the halogenation of alkanes? Bromine (Br2) and chlorine (Cl2) are commonly used in alkane halogenation.

What does the symbol 'hv' represent in alkane reactions? 'hv' represents ultraviolet (UV) light used to initiate the reaction.