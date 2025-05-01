Alpha Decay A nuclear process where an unstable nucleus emits a particle made of two protons and two neutrons, resulting in a new element.

Alpha Particle A cluster of two protons and two neutrons, identical to a Helium nucleus, released during certain nuclear reactions.

Helium An element with atomic mass 4 and atomic number 2, often used to symbolize the particle emitted in alpha decay.

Atomic Mass The total count of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, which decreases by four after alpha decay.

Atomic Number The number of protons in a nucleus, which drops by two when an alpha particle is emitted.

Isotope A variant of an element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, leading to different atomic masses.