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Alpha Decay A nuclear process where an unstable nucleus emits a particle made of two protons and two neutrons, resulting in a new element. Alpha Particle A cluster of two protons and two neutrons, identical to a Helium nucleus, released during certain nuclear reactions. Helium An element with atomic mass 4 and atomic number 2, often used to symbolize the particle emitted in alpha decay. Atomic Mass The total count of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, which decreases by four after alpha decay. Atomic Number The number of protons in a nucleus, which drops by two when an alpha particle is emitted. Isotope A variant of an element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, leading to different atomic masses. Nuclear Reaction A transformation involving changes in an atom's nucleus, requiring balanced atomic numbers and masses on both sides. Ionizing Power The ability to cause atoms to lose electrons, highest for alpha particles among common nuclear emissions. Penetrating Power A measure of how deeply radiation can enter materials; alpha particles have the lowest among nuclear emissions. Polonium-210 A radioactive isotope with atomic mass 210 and atomic number 84, often used as an example in alpha decay. Lead-206 The stable element formed when polonium-210 undergoes alpha decay, with atomic mass 206 and atomic number 82. Alpha Emission A process where an alpha particle is released from a nucleus, resulting in a new element with lower atomic mass and number. Alpha Capture A nuclear event where a nucleus absorbs an alpha particle, increasing both its atomic mass and atomic number. Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by atomic number, used to identify elements involved in nuclear reactions. Biological Damage The harmful effect caused by radiation, with alpha particles being the most damaging if they enter living tissues.
Alpha Decay definitions
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