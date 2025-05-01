Skip to main content
Back

Alpha Decay definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Alpha Decay
    A nuclear process where an unstable nucleus emits a particle made of two protons and two neutrons, resulting in a new element.
  • Alpha Particle
    A cluster of two protons and two neutrons, identical to a Helium nucleus, released during certain nuclear reactions.
  • Helium
    An element with atomic mass 4 and atomic number 2, often used to symbolize the particle emitted in alpha decay.
  • Atomic Mass
    The total count of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, which decreases by four after alpha decay.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in a nucleus, which drops by two when an alpha particle is emitted.
  • Isotope
    A variant of an element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, leading to different atomic masses.
  • Nuclear Reaction
    A transformation involving changes in an atom's nucleus, requiring balanced atomic numbers and masses on both sides.
  • Ionizing Power
    The ability to cause atoms to lose electrons, highest for alpha particles among common nuclear emissions.
  • Penetrating Power
    A measure of how deeply radiation can enter materials; alpha particles have the lowest among nuclear emissions.
  • Polonium-210
    A radioactive isotope with atomic mass 210 and atomic number 84, often used as an example in alpha decay.
  • Lead-206
    The stable element formed when polonium-210 undergoes alpha decay, with atomic mass 206 and atomic number 82.
  • Alpha Emission
    A process where an alpha particle is released from a nucleus, resulting in a new element with lower atomic mass and number.
  • Alpha Capture
    A nuclear event where a nucleus absorbs an alpha particle, increasing both its atomic mass and atomic number.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart organizing elements by atomic number, used to identify elements involved in nuclear reactions.
  • Biological Damage
    The harmful effect caused by radiation, with alpha particles being the most damaging if they enter living tissues.