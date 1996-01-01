Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Nuclear Chemistry

Alpha Decay

An alpha decay or alpha emission occurs when an unstable nucleus ejects an alpha particle to create a new element.

Understanding Alpha Decay

An alpha particle is comprised of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.

Alpha Decay Concept 1

Alpha Decay Concept 2

The alpha particle is one of the largest radioactive particles with the highest ionizing power, but lowest penetrating power.

Alpha Decay Example 1

