An alpha decay or alpha emission occurs when an unstable nucleus ejects an alpha particle to create a new element.
An alpha particle is comprised of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.
Alpha Decay Concept 1
Alpha Decay Concept 2
The alpha particle is one of the largest radioactive particles with the highest ionizing power, but lowest penetrating power.
Alpha Decay Example 1