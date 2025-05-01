Amide A molecule featuring a carbonyl group single bonded to a nitrogen atom, formed from a carboxylic acid and an amine.

Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules combine, resulting in the loss of a small molecule, typically water.

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group attached to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in amide formation.

Amine A compound derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom with at least one hydrogen, essential for amide synthesis.

Water A byproduct released during the condensation reaction between a carboxylic acid and an amine.

OH Group A functional group from the carboxylic acid that is removed during amide formation.