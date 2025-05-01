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Amide A molecule featuring a carbonyl group single bonded to a nitrogen atom, formed from a carboxylic acid and an amine. Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules combine, resulting in the loss of a small molecule, typically water. Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group attached to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in amide formation. Amine A compound derived from ammonia, containing a nitrogen atom with at least one hydrogen, essential for amide synthesis. Water A byproduct released during the condensation reaction between a carboxylic acid and an amine. OH Group A functional group from the carboxylic acid that is removed during amide formation. Hydrogen An atom lost from the amine nitrogen during the condensation process to facilitate amide creation. H+ Catalyst A proton that initiates the amide formation reaction by activating the reactants. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon double bonded to oxygen, present in both carboxylic acids and amides. Nitrogen Group A functional group in amines and amides, crucial for forming the bond with the carbonyl carbon. Bond A connection formed between the carbon of the carboxylic acid and the nitrogen of the amine during amide synthesis.
Amide Formation definitions
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Amide Formation
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