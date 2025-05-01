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What two types of molecules react to form an amide? A carboxylic acid and an amine react to form an amide. What is lost during the condensation reaction that forms an amide? Water is lost during the condensation reaction. Which group does the carboxylic acid lose in amide formation? The carboxylic acid loses its OH group. What does the amine nitrogen lose during amide formation? The amine nitrogen loses one hydrogen atom. What must the amine nitrogen possess for amide formation to occur? The amine nitrogen must possess at least one hydrogen. What catalyst is required to initiate amide formation? An H+ catalyst is required to start the reaction. What type of reaction is amide formation classified as? Amide formation is classified as a condensation reaction. After losing water, which atoms bond to form the amide? The carbon from the carboxylic acid bonds to the nitrogen from the amine. How is an amide structurally identified? An amide is identified by a carbonyl group single bonded to a nitrogen group. What is the general result of a condensation reaction between a carboxylic acid and an amine? The general result is the formation of an amide and water. Why does the carbon from the carboxylic acid need to form a new bond during amide formation? It needs to make up for the bond it lost when the OH group was removed. What happens to the nitrogen from the amine after losing a hydrogen? The nitrogen forms a new bond with the carbon from the carboxylic acid. What does the squiggly line in the reaction diagram represent? It represents a connection to something else not relevant to the reaction. What is produced alongside the amide in the reaction? Water is produced alongside the amide. What is the key functional group in an amide? The key functional group is a carbonyl group single bonded to a nitrogen.
Amide Formation quiz
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