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Amide Formation quiz

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  • What two types of molecules react to form an amide?
    A carboxylic acid and an amine react to form an amide.
  • What is lost during the condensation reaction that forms an amide?
    Water is lost during the condensation reaction.
  • Which group does the carboxylic acid lose in amide formation?
    The carboxylic acid loses its OH group.
  • What does the amine nitrogen lose during amide formation?
    The amine nitrogen loses one hydrogen atom.
  • What must the amine nitrogen possess for amide formation to occur?
    The amine nitrogen must possess at least one hydrogen.
  • What catalyst is required to initiate amide formation?
    An H+ catalyst is required to start the reaction.
  • What type of reaction is amide formation classified as?
    Amide formation is classified as a condensation reaction.
  • After losing water, which atoms bond to form the amide?
    The carbon from the carboxylic acid bonds to the nitrogen from the amine.
  • How is an amide structurally identified?
    An amide is identified by a carbonyl group single bonded to a nitrogen group.
  • What is the general result of a condensation reaction between a carboxylic acid and an amine?
    The general result is the formation of an amide and water.
  • Why does the carbon from the carboxylic acid need to form a new bond during amide formation?
    It needs to make up for the bond it lost when the OH group was removed.
  • What happens to the nitrogen from the amine after losing a hydrogen?
    The nitrogen forms a new bond with the carbon from the carboxylic acid.
  • What does the squiggly line in the reaction diagram represent?
    It represents a connection to something else not relevant to the reaction.
  • What is produced alongside the amide in the reaction?
    Water is produced alongside the amide.
  • What is the key functional group in an amide?
    The key functional group is a carbonyl group single bonded to a nitrogen.