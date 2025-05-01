What two types of molecules react to form an amide? A carboxylic acid and an amine react to form an amide.

What is lost during the condensation reaction that forms an amide? Water is lost during the condensation reaction.

Which group does the carboxylic acid lose in amide formation? The carboxylic acid loses its OH group.

What does the amine nitrogen lose during amide formation? The amine nitrogen loses one hydrogen atom.

What must the amine nitrogen possess for amide formation to occur? The amine nitrogen must possess at least one hydrogen.

What catalyst is required to initiate amide formation? An H+ catalyst is required to start the reaction.