16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Formation
Predict the amide product formed when 2,2-dimethylpropanoic acid reacts with dimethylamine.
- Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:a. CH₃NH₂ + (CH₃)₂CHCOOH →?
- Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:b. <IMAGE>
- Phenacetin (shown in the margin) was once used in headache remedies but is now banned because of its potential...