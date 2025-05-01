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Amide Hydrolysis quiz

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  • What are the products of acidic hydrolysis of an amide?
    Acidic hydrolysis produces a carboxylic acid and an ammonium ion.
  • What reagent is commonly used for acidic hydrolysis of amides?
    Aqueous acid, such as hydrochloric acid dissolved in water, is used.
  • What happens to the carbonyl carbon during acidic hydrolysis of an amide?
    The carbonyl carbon gains an OH group, transforming into a carboxylic acid.
  • How does the nitrogen atom change during acidic hydrolysis of an amide?
    The nitrogen gains two hydrogen atoms and becomes an ammonium ion with a positive charge.
  • What is the charge on the nitrogen after acidic hydrolysis?
    The nitrogen becomes positively charged as an ammonium ion.
  • What is the role of heat in amide hydrolysis reactions?
    Heat is used to facilitate the hydrolysis reaction, whether acidic or basic.
  • What are the products of basic hydrolysis of an amide?
    Basic hydrolysis produces a carboxylate anion and a neutral amine.
  • What reagent is used for basic hydrolysis of amides?
    Aqueous hydroxide ions (OH-) dissolved in water are used.
  • What happens to the carbonyl carbon during basic hydrolysis of an amide?
    The carbonyl carbon gains an O- group, forming a carboxylate anion.
  • How does the nitrogen atom change during basic hydrolysis of an amide?
    The nitrogen gains one hydrogen atom, resulting in a neutral amine.
  • What is the difference in the nitrogen product between acidic and basic hydrolysis?
    Acidic hydrolysis forms an ammonium ion, while basic hydrolysis forms a neutral amine.
  • What is a carboxylate anion in the context of amide hydrolysis?
    It is the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, formed in basic hydrolysis.
  • Why does the carboxylate anion have an O- group instead of an OH group?
    Because it is the conjugate base, the OH group loses a proton, resulting in O-.
  • What bond is cleaved during both acidic and basic hydrolysis of amides?
    The amide bond connecting the nitrogen to the carbonyl group is cleaved.
  • What is the main difference in products between acidic and basic hydrolysis of amides?
    Acidic hydrolysis yields a carboxylic acid and ammonium ion, while basic hydrolysis yields a carboxylate anion and neutral amine.