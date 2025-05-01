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What are the products of acidic hydrolysis of an amide? Acidic hydrolysis produces a carboxylic acid and an ammonium ion. What reagent is commonly used for acidic hydrolysis of amides? Aqueous acid, such as hydrochloric acid dissolved in water, is used. What happens to the carbonyl carbon during acidic hydrolysis of an amide? The carbonyl carbon gains an OH group, transforming into a carboxylic acid. How does the nitrogen atom change during acidic hydrolysis of an amide? The nitrogen gains two hydrogen atoms and becomes an ammonium ion with a positive charge. What is the charge on the nitrogen after acidic hydrolysis? The nitrogen becomes positively charged as an ammonium ion. What is the role of heat in amide hydrolysis reactions? Heat is used to facilitate the hydrolysis reaction, whether acidic or basic. What are the products of basic hydrolysis of an amide? Basic hydrolysis produces a carboxylate anion and a neutral amine. What reagent is used for basic hydrolysis of amides? Aqueous hydroxide ions (OH-) dissolved in water are used. What happens to the carbonyl carbon during basic hydrolysis of an amide? The carbonyl carbon gains an O- group, forming a carboxylate anion. How does the nitrogen atom change during basic hydrolysis of an amide? The nitrogen gains one hydrogen atom, resulting in a neutral amine. What is the difference in the nitrogen product between acidic and basic hydrolysis? Acidic hydrolysis forms an ammonium ion, while basic hydrolysis forms a neutral amine. What is a carboxylate anion in the context of amide hydrolysis? It is the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, formed in basic hydrolysis. Why does the carboxylate anion have an O- group instead of an OH group? Because it is the conjugate base, the OH group loses a proton, resulting in O-. What bond is cleaved during both acidic and basic hydrolysis of amides? The amide bond connecting the nitrogen to the carbonyl group is cleaved. What is the main difference in products between acidic and basic hydrolysis of amides? Acidic hydrolysis yields a carboxylic acid and ammonium ion, while basic hydrolysis yields a carboxylate anion and neutral amine.
Amide Hydrolysis quiz
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