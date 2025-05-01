What are the products of acidic hydrolysis of an amide? Acidic hydrolysis produces a carboxylic acid and an ammonium ion.

What reagent is commonly used for acidic hydrolysis of amides? Aqueous acid, such as hydrochloric acid dissolved in water, is used.

What happens to the carbonyl carbon during acidic hydrolysis of an amide? The carbonyl carbon gains an OH group, transforming into a carboxylic acid.

How does the nitrogen atom change during acidic hydrolysis of an amide? The nitrogen gains two hydrogen atoms and becomes an ammonium ion with a positive charge.

What is the charge on the nitrogen after acidic hydrolysis? The nitrogen becomes positively charged as an ammonium ion.

What is the role of heat in amide hydrolysis reactions? Heat is used to facilitate the hydrolysis reaction, whether acidic or basic.