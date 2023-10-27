16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Hydrolysis
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Hydrolysis
1
concept
Acidic Hydrolysis Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Acidic Hydrolysis Example 1
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Name the carboxylic acid formed when the following amide undergoes an acidic hydrolysis reaction.
A
2-bromopentanoic acid
B
3-bromohexanoic acid
C
3-bromopentanoic acid
D
3-bromohexanoate
4
concept
Basic Hydrolysis Concept 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Basic Hydrolysis Example 2
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the carboxylate anion formed in the following reaction between the given amide and aqueous base.
A
B
C
D
7
ProblemProblem
Determine the nitrogen product formed when the following amide undergoes acidic hydrolysis.
A
B
C
D
8
ProblemProblem
What was the starting material that created the following products?
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Amide Hydrolysis
Additional resources for Amide Hydrolysis
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?a. <IMAGE>
- What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?b. N,N-Dimethyl-p-nitrobenzami...
- Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis...
- N-Acetylglucosamine (also known as NAG) is an important component on the surfaces of cells.b. Draw the structu...
- When both the carboxylic acid and the amine are in the same molecule, amide formation produces lactams. A lact...