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Amino Acid Classifications quiz

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  • How are amino acids classified based on their R groups?
    Amino acids are classified as nonpolar, polar, or charged based on the functionality of their R groups attached to the alpha carbon.
  • What does 'hydrophobic' mean in the context of nonpolar amino acids?
    Hydrophobic means water-fearing; nonpolar amino acids do not interact with water.
  • Which mnemonic helps remember nonpolar amino acids?
    'Gav Tripp Fell Limping' is the mnemonic for nonpolar amino acids.
  • Name three nonpolar amino acids represented by 'GAV'.
    Glycine, Alanine, and Valine are the nonpolar amino acids represented by 'GAV'.
  • What is unique about glycine’s R group?
    Glycine's R group is just a hydrogen, making it the smallest amino acid.
  • Which nonpolar amino acid has a sulfur atom in its R group?
    Methionine has a sulfur atom in its R group, specifically a sulfide group.
  • What is the mnemonic for polar amino acids?
    'Santa's team tirelessly crafts new quilts' is the mnemonic for polar amino acids.
  • Which polar amino acids have OH groups in their R groups?
    Serine, Threonine, and Tyrosine have OH groups in their R groups.
  • What makes cysteine unique among polar amino acids?
    Cysteine has a thiol (SH) group and is the only amino acid that starts with 'C'.
  • How do asparagine and glutamine differ in their R groups?
    Asparagine has one CH2 group attached to its amide, while glutamine has two CH2 groups.
  • What does 'hydrophilic' mean for polar amino acids?
    Hydrophilic means water-loving; polar amino acids interact with water and can form hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the mnemonic for charged amino acids?
    'Dragons eat knights riding horses' is the mnemonic for charged amino acids.
  • Which amino acids are acidic and negatively charged at physiological pH?
    Aspartate and glutamate are acidic and negatively charged at physiological pH.
  • Which amino acids are basic and positively charged at physiological pH?
    Lysine, Arginine, and Histidine are basic and positively charged at physiological pH.
  • How do charged amino acids differ from polar amino acids?
    Charged amino acids have R groups that are electrically charged (positive or negative) at physiological pH, while polar amino acids are not necessarily charged.