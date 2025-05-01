How are amino acids classified based on their R groups? Amino acids are classified as nonpolar, polar, or charged based on the functionality of their R groups attached to the alpha carbon.

What does 'hydrophobic' mean in the context of nonpolar amino acids? Hydrophobic means water-fearing; nonpolar amino acids do not interact with water.

Which mnemonic helps remember nonpolar amino acids? 'Gav Tripp Fell Limping' is the mnemonic for nonpolar amino acids.

Name three nonpolar amino acids represented by 'GAV'. Glycine, Alanine, and Valine are the nonpolar amino acids represented by 'GAV'.

What is unique about glycine’s R group? Glycine's R group is just a hydrogen, making it the smallest amino acid.

Which nonpolar amino acid has a sulfur atom in its R group? Methionine has a sulfur atom in its R group, specifically a sulfide group.