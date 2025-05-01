Back
How are amino acids classified based on their R groups? Amino acids are classified as nonpolar, polar, or charged based on the functionality of their R groups attached to the alpha carbon. What does 'hydrophobic' mean in the context of nonpolar amino acids? Hydrophobic means water-fearing; nonpolar amino acids do not interact with water. Which mnemonic helps remember nonpolar amino acids? 'Gav Tripp Fell Limping' is the mnemonic for nonpolar amino acids. Name three nonpolar amino acids represented by 'GAV'. Glycine, Alanine, and Valine are the nonpolar amino acids represented by 'GAV'. What is unique about glycine’s R group? Glycine's R group is just a hydrogen, making it the smallest amino acid. Which nonpolar amino acid has a sulfur atom in its R group? Methionine has a sulfur atom in its R group, specifically a sulfide group. What is the mnemonic for polar amino acids? 'Santa's team tirelessly crafts new quilts' is the mnemonic for polar amino acids. Which polar amino acids have OH groups in their R groups? Serine, Threonine, and Tyrosine have OH groups in their R groups. What makes cysteine unique among polar amino acids? Cysteine has a thiol (SH) group and is the only amino acid that starts with 'C'. How do asparagine and glutamine differ in their R groups? Asparagine has one CH2 group attached to its amide, while glutamine has two CH2 groups. What does 'hydrophilic' mean for polar amino acids? Hydrophilic means water-loving; polar amino acids interact with water and can form hydrogen bonds. What is the mnemonic for charged amino acids? 'Dragons eat knights riding horses' is the mnemonic for charged amino acids. Which amino acids are acidic and negatively charged at physiological pH? Aspartate and glutamate are acidic and negatively charged at physiological pH. Which amino acids are basic and positively charged at physiological pH? Lysine, Arginine, and Histidine are basic and positively charged at physiological pH. How do charged amino acids differ from polar amino acids? Charged amino acids have R groups that are electrically charged (positive or negative) at physiological pH, while polar amino acids are not necessarily charged.
Amino Acid Classifications quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15