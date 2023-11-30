18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Amino Acid Classifications
Nonpolar Amino Acids Concept 1
Amino Acid Classifications Example 1
Polar Amino Acids Concept 2
Amino Acid Classifications Example 2
Charged Amino Acids Concept 3
Amino Acid Classifications Example 3
Classify each amino acid as polar, nonpolar, acidic, or basic.
a) Glu
b) Val
c) Pro
d) Lys
e) Gln
f) Arg
Provide one letter codes for amino acids with neutral hydrophilic R groups that participate in H bonding.
A
S, T, Y, C, G
B
S, T, Y, N, Q
C
S, T, Y, C, N, Q
D
S, T, Y, A, Q
- Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain and serine is one with a polar side chain. Draw the two ami...
- Which amino acid is hydrophilic (dissolves in aqueous solutions)? Why?a. isoleucineb. phenylalaninec. aspartic...
- Cell membranes are studded with proteins. Some of these proteins, involved in the transport of molecules acros...
- Four of the most abundant amino acids in proteins are leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine. What do these ami...
- Is phenylalanine hydrophilic or hydrophobic? Explain why.
- Which of the following amino acids is most likely to be found on the outside of a soluble protein, and which o...
- List the amino acids with side chains that are capable of hydrogen bonding. Draw an example of two of these am...