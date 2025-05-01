Phonetic Code A system where the pronunciation of an amino acid's name determines its one-letter abbreviation, used for 8 out of 20 amino acids.

Mnemonic A memory tool such as 'nerdy wqforf' that helps recall the phonetic one-letter codes for specific amino acids.

Unique First Letter A rule where an amino acid with a distinct initial letter uses that letter as its one-letter code.

Commonality Rule A guideline where, if two amino acids share an initial, the more prevalent one in proteins keeps the letter for its code.

Amino Acid Abbreviation A single-letter symbol assigned to each amino acid, used for concise representation in protein sequences.

Lysine Exception A special case where 'K' is used as the one-letter code for lysine, since 'L' is taken and 'M' is assigned to methionine.