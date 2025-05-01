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Phonetic Code A system where the pronunciation of an amino acid's name determines its one-letter abbreviation, used for 8 out of 20 amino acids. Mnemonic A memory tool such as 'nerdy wqforf' that helps recall the phonetic one-letter codes for specific amino acids. Unique First Letter A rule where an amino acid with a distinct initial letter uses that letter as its one-letter code. Commonality Rule A guideline where, if two amino acids share an initial, the more prevalent one in proteins keeps the letter for its code. Amino Acid Abbreviation A single-letter symbol assigned to each amino acid, used for concise representation in protein sequences. Lysine Exception A special case where 'K' is used as the one-letter code for lysine, since 'L' is taken and 'M' is assigned to methionine. Red Group A category for amino acids whose one-letter codes are based on phonetic origins, highlighted for memorization. Green Group A set of amino acids whose one-letter codes are their unique first letters, simplifying code assignment. Blue Group A classification for amino acids that share an initial letter, where the more common one retains the letter for its code. Alphabetical Assignment A method for choosing one-letter codes for amino acids when other rules do not apply, based on remaining unused letters. Protein Sequence An ordered list of amino acids represented by their one-letter codes, used to describe protein structure. Three-Letter Code A traditional abbreviation system for amino acids, replaced by one-letter codes for brevity in sequences. Methionine An amino acid with a unique initial, assigned 'M' as its one-letter code, which affects code choices for others. Leucine A more common amino acid that retains 'L' as its one-letter code, influencing the code for lysine. Amino Acid A building block of proteins, each with a specific one-letter code for efficient sequence notation.
Amino Acid One Letter Codes definitions
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Amino Acid One Letter Codes
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