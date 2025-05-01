Skip to main content
Back

Amino Acid One Letter Codes definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Phonetic Code
    A system where the pronunciation of an amino acid's name determines its one-letter abbreviation, used for 8 out of 20 amino acids.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory tool such as 'nerdy wqforf' that helps recall the phonetic one-letter codes for specific amino acids.
  • Unique First Letter
    A rule where an amino acid with a distinct initial letter uses that letter as its one-letter code.
  • Commonality Rule
    A guideline where, if two amino acids share an initial, the more prevalent one in proteins keeps the letter for its code.
  • Amino Acid Abbreviation
    A single-letter symbol assigned to each amino acid, used for concise representation in protein sequences.
  • Lysine Exception
    A special case where 'K' is used as the one-letter code for lysine, since 'L' is taken and 'M' is assigned to methionine.
  • Red Group
    A category for amino acids whose one-letter codes are based on phonetic origins, highlighted for memorization.
  • Green Group
    A set of amino acids whose one-letter codes are their unique first letters, simplifying code assignment.
  • Blue Group
    A classification for amino acids that share an initial letter, where the more common one retains the letter for its code.
  • Alphabetical Assignment
    A method for choosing one-letter codes for amino acids when other rules do not apply, based on remaining unused letters.
  • Protein Sequence
    An ordered list of amino acids represented by their one-letter codes, used to describe protein structure.
  • Three-Letter Code
    A traditional abbreviation system for amino acids, replaced by one-letter codes for brevity in sequences.
  • Methionine
    An amino acid with a unique initial, assigned 'M' as its one-letter code, which affects code choices for others.
  • Leucine
    A more common amino acid that retains 'L' as its one-letter code, influencing the code for lysine.
  • Amino Acid
    A building block of proteins, each with a specific one-letter code for efficient sequence notation.