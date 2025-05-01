How many amino acids have phonetic one-letter codes, and what does 'phonetic' mean in this context? Eight amino acids have phonetic one-letter codes, meaning the code is based on how the amino acid's name sounds when pronounced.

What is the one-letter code for Arginine and why? The one-letter code for Arginine is 'R' because the pronunciation of 'Arginine' emphasizes the 'R' sound.

Which amino acid uses 'N' as its one-letter code and what is the reasoning? Asparagine uses 'N' as its one-letter code because the 'n' sound in 'gene' is prominent in its pronunciation.

Why is 'D' the one-letter code for Aspartic acid? 'D' is used because some pronunciations of Aspartic acid sound like 'aspar-dic,' emphasizing the 'd' sound.

What mnemonic helps remember the 8 phonetic one-letter codes? The mnemonic is 'nerdy wqforf,' which stands for 'nerdy winner qualifies for first.'

Which amino acid has 'Q' as its one-letter code and what is the phonetic link? Glutamine has 'Q' as its code because 'Glutamine' sounds similar to 'cutamine,' linking to the letter 'Q.'