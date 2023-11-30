18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Amino Acid One Letter Codes
Phonetic 1-Letter Amino Acid Codes Concept 1
Amino Acid One Letter Codes Example 1
Other 1-Letter Codes Concept 2
Amino Acid One Letter Codes Example 2
Convert the following amino acids into their 1-letter codes: Glycine, Isoleucine, Valine, Tryptophan, Proline.
A
G, I, V, T, P
B
L, I, V, Y, P
C
G, L, V, W, P
D
G, I, V, W, P
Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to answer the following question:
How does NASA organize a party?
Thr-His-Glu-Tyr-Pro-Leu-Ala-Asn-Glu-Thr.
Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to reveal the sentence.
Ile-Leu-Ile-Lys-Glu-Cys-Ala-Asn-Asp-Tyr !
