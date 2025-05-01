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Atomic Mass Average mass of all isotopes of an element, typically not a whole number, found on the periodic table. Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of a specific isotope. AMU Unit of atomic mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms, used to express atomic and molecular weights. Dalton Alternative name for the atomic mass unit, commonly used in biochemistry. Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements, displaying atomic numbers, symbols, and atomic masses. Most Abundant Isotope Isotope whose mass number is closest to the atomic mass of the element. Hydrogen-1 Isotope of hydrogen with a mass number of 1, most closely matching hydrogen's atomic mass. Boron-11 Isotope of boron with a mass number of 11, most closely matching boron's atomic mass. Sulfur-32 Isotope of sulfur with a mass number of 32, most closely matching sulfur's atomic mass. Deuterium Isotope of hydrogen with a mass number of 2, containing one proton and one neutron. Tritium Isotope of hydrogen with a mass number of 3, containing one proton and two neutrons. Proton Positively charged particle found in the nucleus, determining the atomic number of an element. Neutron Neutral particle found in the nucleus, contributing to the mass number but not the atomic number.
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) definitions
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Periodic Table: Element Symbols
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