Atomic Mass Average mass of all isotopes of an element, typically not a whole number, found on the periodic table.

Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of a specific isotope.

AMU Unit of atomic mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms, used to express atomic and molecular weights.

Dalton Alternative name for the atomic mass unit, commonly used in biochemistry.

Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements, displaying atomic numbers, symbols, and atomic masses.