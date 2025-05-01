What does the atomic mass listed on the periodic table represent? It represents the average mass of all the isotopes of an element.

Why are atomic masses on the periodic table usually not whole numbers? Because they are weighted averages of the masses of all naturally occurring isotopes of the element.

What is the unit commonly used for atomic mass? Atomic mass is commonly measured in atomic mass units (AMU), grams per mole, or Daltons.

How much does 1 AMU weigh in kilograms? 1 AMU is equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms.

How can you find the atomic mass of an element? You can find it by looking it up on the periodic table.

What is the most abundant isotope of an element? It is the isotope whose mass number is closest to the atomic mass of the element.