The atomic mass of an element can be found on the Periodic Table.
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Example 1
On the Periodic Table, the atomic mass is represented by the number with decimal places.
Which of the following choices has the greatest atomic mass?
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 2
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Example 2
Vanadium consists of two isotopes, 5023V and 5123V. If the atomic mass for copper on the periodic table is 50.942 amu, are there more atoms of 5023V and 5123V in a sample of vanadium?
Potassium consists of three isotopes, 3919K, 4019K, and 4119K. Based on its atomic mass, which isotope of potassium is the most abundant?