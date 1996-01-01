Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Atomic Mass (Conceptual)

The atomic mass of an element can be found on the Periodic Table.

Determining Atomic Mass

Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1

Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Example 1

On the Periodic Table, the atomic mass is represented by the number with decimal places.

Which of the following choices has the greatest atomic mass?

Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 2

Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Example 2

Vanadium consists of two isotopes, 5023V and  5123V. If the atomic mass for copper on the periodic table is 50.942 amu, are there more atoms of 5023V and  5123V in a sample of vanadium?

Potassium consists of three isotopes, 3919K, 4019K, and 4119K. Based on its atomic mass, which isotope of potassium is the most abundant?

