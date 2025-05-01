What must be equal on both sides of a chemical equation for it to be balanced? The type and number of atoms must be equal on both sides of the equation.

What are the numbers in red called in a balanced chemical equation? They are called coefficients.

How do coefficients affect the number of atoms in a chemical equation? Coefficients are multiplied by the number of atoms in each molecule to adjust the total count.

What is the coefficient for hydrogen in the example provided? The coefficient for hydrogen is 2.

How many hydrogens are there after distributing the coefficient in the example? There are 4 hydrogens after distributing the coefficient.

What is the coefficient for oxygen in the example equation? The coefficient for oxygen is 1.