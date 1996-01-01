Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Balancing Chemical Equations require the number of atoms to be the same on both sides of the arrow.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Example 1
Write the balanced equation for the following by inserting the correct coefficients in the blanks.
Determine the total sum of the coefficients after balancing the following equation.