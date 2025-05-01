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Redox Reaction A chemical process involving simultaneous electron transfer between two reactants, resulting in oxidation and reduction. Oxidation The process where a reactant loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state within a chemical reaction. Reduction The process where a reactant gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state within a chemical reaction. Electron Transfer Movement of electrons from one reactant to another, central to the mechanism of redox reactions. Acidic Conditions A reaction environment characterized by the presence of H+ ions, influencing how redox reactions are balanced. Half Reaction A portion of a redox process, representing either the oxidation or reduction component separately. Oxidation State A value indicating the hypothetical charge an atom would have if all bonds were ionic in a compound. Charge Balance Ensuring the total electrical charge is equal on both sides of a chemical equation during balancing. Atom Balance Ensuring the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of a chemical equation. H+ Ion A hydrogen nucleus present in acidic solutions, often added to balance redox reactions under acidic conditions. Basic Conditions A reaction environment where hydroxide ions are present, contrasting with acidic conditions in redox balancing. Reactant A substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction, participating in electron transfer. Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, reflecting the outcome of electron transfer. Oxygen An element often excluded when identifying key atoms for splitting redox reactions into half reactions. Hydrogen An element typically not the focus when determining which atoms to use for dividing redox reactions.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions definitions
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Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
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Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
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