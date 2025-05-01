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Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions definitions

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  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process involving simultaneous electron transfer between two reactants, resulting in oxidation and reduction.
  • Oxidation
    The process where a reactant loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state within a chemical reaction.
  • Reduction
    The process where a reactant gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state within a chemical reaction.
  • Electron Transfer
    Movement of electrons from one reactant to another, central to the mechanism of redox reactions.
  • Acidic Conditions
    A reaction environment characterized by the presence of H+ ions, influencing how redox reactions are balanced.
  • Half Reaction
    A portion of a redox process, representing either the oxidation or reduction component separately.
  • Oxidation State
    A value indicating the hypothetical charge an atom would have if all bonds were ionic in a compound.
  • Charge Balance
    Ensuring the total electrical charge is equal on both sides of a chemical equation during balancing.
  • Atom Balance
    Ensuring the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of a chemical equation.
  • H+ Ion
    A hydrogen nucleus present in acidic solutions, often added to balance redox reactions under acidic conditions.
  • Basic Conditions
    A reaction environment where hydroxide ions are present, contrasting with acidic conditions in redox balancing.
  • Reactant
    A substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction, participating in electron transfer.
  • Product
    A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, reflecting the outcome of electron transfer.
  • Oxygen
    An element often excluded when identifying key atoms for splitting redox reactions into half reactions.
  • Hydrogen
    An element typically not the focus when determining which atoms to use for dividing redox reactions.