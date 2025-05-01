Redox Reaction A chemical process involving simultaneous electron transfer between two reactants, resulting in oxidation and reduction.

Oxidation The process where a reactant loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state within a chemical reaction.

Reduction The process where a reactant gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state within a chemical reaction.

Electron Transfer Movement of electrons from one reactant to another, central to the mechanism of redox reactions.

Acidic Conditions A reaction environment characterized by the presence of H+ ions, influencing how redox reactions are balanced.

Half Reaction A portion of a redox process, representing either the oxidation or reduction component separately.