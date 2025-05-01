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What is the key difference in balancing redox reactions compared to simple chemical reactions? Balancing redox reactions requires accounting for the transfer of electrons between reactants, not just atoms. What happens to a reactant that loses electrons in a redox reaction? It is oxidized. What happens to a reactant that gains electrons in a redox reaction? It is reduced. Under what two conditions can redox reactions be balanced? Redox reactions can be balanced under acidic or basic conditions. What ion is typically present in acidic redox reactions? The H+ ion is typically present. Besides atoms, what else must be balanced in redox reactions? Both charge and electrons must be balanced. What is a half reaction in the context of redox reactions? A half reaction is either the oxidation or reduction portion of a redox reaction. How many half reactions are there in a redox reaction? There are two half reactions: one for oxidation and one for reduction. When identifying half reactions, which elements should you focus on first? Focus on elements that are not oxygen or hydrogen. Why do we split redox reactions into half reactions? Splitting helps to separately balance the oxidation and reduction processes, including electrons. What is the purpose of balancing electrons in redox reactions? To ensure that the number of electrons lost in oxidation equals the number gained in reduction. What is the first step in breaking up a redox reaction into half reactions? Identify the elements other than oxygen and hydrogen. What does the term 'oxidized' mean in a redox reaction? It means the substance has lost electrons. What does the term 'reduced' mean in a redox reaction? It means the substance has gained electrons. What should you do after learning the basics of half reactions in redox balancing? Proceed to an example to practice finding half reactions in a redox reaction.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions quiz
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Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
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