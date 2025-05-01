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Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions quiz

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  • What is the key difference in balancing redox reactions compared to simple chemical reactions?
    Balancing redox reactions requires accounting for the transfer of electrons between reactants, not just atoms.
  • What happens to a reactant that loses electrons in a redox reaction?
    It is oxidized.
  • What happens to a reactant that gains electrons in a redox reaction?
    It is reduced.
  • Under what two conditions can redox reactions be balanced?
    Redox reactions can be balanced under acidic or basic conditions.
  • What ion is typically present in acidic redox reactions?
    The H+ ion is typically present.
  • Besides atoms, what else must be balanced in redox reactions?
    Both charge and electrons must be balanced.
  • What is a half reaction in the context of redox reactions?
    A half reaction is either the oxidation or reduction portion of a redox reaction.
  • How many half reactions are there in a redox reaction?
    There are two half reactions: one for oxidation and one for reduction.
  • When identifying half reactions, which elements should you focus on first?
    Focus on elements that are not oxygen or hydrogen.
  • Why do we split redox reactions into half reactions?
    Splitting helps to separately balance the oxidation and reduction processes, including electrons.
  • What is the purpose of balancing electrons in redox reactions?
    To ensure that the number of electrons lost in oxidation equals the number gained in reduction.
  • What is the first step in breaking up a redox reaction into half reactions?
    Identify the elements other than oxygen and hydrogen.
  • What does the term 'oxidized' mean in a redox reaction?
    It means the substance has lost electrons.
  • What does the term 'reduced' mean in a redox reaction?
    It means the substance has gained electrons.
  • What should you do after learning the basics of half reactions in redox balancing?
    Proceed to an example to practice finding half reactions in a redox reaction.