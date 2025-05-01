What is the key difference in balancing redox reactions compared to simple chemical reactions? Balancing redox reactions requires accounting for the transfer of electrons between reactants, not just atoms.

What happens to a reactant that loses electrons in a redox reaction? It is oxidized.

What happens to a reactant that gains electrons in a redox reaction? It is reduced.

Under what two conditions can redox reactions be balanced? Redox reactions can be balanced under acidic or basic conditions.

What ion is typically present in acidic redox reactions? The H+ ion is typically present.

Besides atoms, what else must be balanced in redox reactions? Both charge and electrons must be balanced.