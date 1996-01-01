Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Balancing Redox Reactions requires a new approach that accounts for the transfer of electrons between reactants.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
Acidic Redox Reactions generally have the presence of an H+ ion.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Example 1
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Example 2
Balance the following redox reaction in an acidic solution.
Cl2 (g) + S2O32- (aq) → Cl- (aq) + SO42- (aq)
What is the coefficient of Fe3+ when the following reaction is balanced?
Bi3+ (aq) + Fe3+ (aq) + H2O (l) → BiO3- (aq) + Fe2+ (aq) + H+ (aq)