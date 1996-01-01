Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions

Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions

Balancing Redox Reactions requires a new approach that accounts for the transfer of electrons between reactants.

Balancing Acidic Redox Reactions

Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions

Acidic Redox Reactions generally have the presence of an H+ ion. 

Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Example 1

Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Example 2

Balance the following redox reaction in an acidic solution.

Cl2 (g) + S2O32- (aq) → Cl- (aq) + SO42- (aq)

What is the coefficient of Fe3+ when the following reaction is balanced?

Bi3+ (aq) + Fe3+ (aq) + H2O (l) → BiO3(aq) + Fe2+ (aq) + H+ (aq)

