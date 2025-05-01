Benzene A six-carbon aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as the starting material in nitration reactions.

Nitration A process where an aromatic ring undergoes substitution, introducing a nitro group in place of a hydrogen atom.

Nitro Group A functional group consisting of NO2, commonly attached to aromatic rings during substitution reactions.

Nitrobenzene An aromatic compound formed when a nitro group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene.

Nitric Acid A reagent with the formula HNO3, providing the nitro group for aromatic substitution.

Sulfuric Acid A strong acid used as a catalyst to activate nitric acid and facilitate the formation of the nitronium ion.