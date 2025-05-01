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Benzene A six-carbon aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as the starting material in nitration reactions. Nitration A process where an aromatic ring undergoes substitution, introducing a nitro group in place of a hydrogen atom. Nitro Group A functional group consisting of NO2, commonly attached to aromatic rings during substitution reactions. Nitrobenzene An aromatic compound formed when a nitro group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene. Nitric Acid A reagent with the formula HNO3, providing the nitro group for aromatic substitution. Sulfuric Acid A strong acid used as a catalyst to activate nitric acid and facilitate the formation of the nitronium ion. Catalyst A substance that increases reaction rate by lowering activation energy, without being consumed in the process. Electrophile A species attracted to electron-rich regions, such as the nitronium ion in aromatic substitution. Nitronium Ion A highly reactive NO2+ species generated from nitric acid, responsible for attacking the benzene ring. Aromatic Ring A cyclic structure with delocalized electrons, characteristic of benzene and its derivatives. Substitution Reaction A chemical process where one atom or group on a molecule is replaced by another, as seen in benzene nitration. Activation Energy The minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to proceed, reduced by catalysts in nitration. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines its chemical properties, such as the nitro group.
Benzene Reaction: Nitration definitions
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