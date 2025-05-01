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Benzene Reaction: Nitration definitions

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  • Benzene
    A six-carbon aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as the starting material in nitration reactions.
  • Nitration
    A process where an aromatic ring undergoes substitution, introducing a nitro group in place of a hydrogen atom.
  • Nitro Group
    A functional group consisting of NO2, commonly attached to aromatic rings during substitution reactions.
  • Nitrobenzene
    An aromatic compound formed when a nitro group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene.
  • Nitric Acid
    A reagent with the formula HNO3, providing the nitro group for aromatic substitution.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid used as a catalyst to activate nitric acid and facilitate the formation of the nitronium ion.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases reaction rate by lowering activation energy, without being consumed in the process.
  • Electrophile
    A species attracted to electron-rich regions, such as the nitronium ion in aromatic substitution.
  • Nitronium Ion
    A highly reactive NO2+ species generated from nitric acid, responsible for attacking the benzene ring.
  • Aromatic Ring
    A cyclic structure with delocalized electrons, characteristic of benzene and its derivatives.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A chemical process where one atom or group on a molecule is replaced by another, as seen in benzene nitration.
  • Activation Energy
    The minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to proceed, reduced by catalysts in nitration.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines its chemical properties, such as the nitro group.