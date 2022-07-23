Nitration is a key electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction where benzene undergoes substitution to form nitrobenzene. In this process, benzene reacts with nitric acid (HNO 3 ) in the presence of sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ), which acts as a catalyst. The sulfuric acid protonates nitric acid, generating the nitronium ion (NO 2 +), the active electrophile responsible for the substitution.

During nitration, one hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is replaced by a nitro group (NO 2 ). This substitution transforms benzene into nitrobenzene, an important compound in organic chemistry. The nitro group is electron-withdrawing and significantly affects the chemical properties of the aromatic ring.

The reaction mechanism involves the formation of the nitronium ion through the interaction of nitric acid and sulfuric acid:

\[\mathrm{HNO_3 + H_2SO_4 \rightarrow NO_2^+ + HSO_4^- + H_2O}\]

The nitronium ion then attacks the electron-rich benzene ring, temporarily forming a sigma complex. Subsequent loss of a proton restores aromaticity, completing the substitution.

Understanding nitration is essential for grasping how electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions modify aromatic compounds, enabling the synthesis of various functionalized derivatives such as nitrobenzene. This reaction highlights the role of catalysts in activating reagents and the importance of electrophiles in aromatic chemistry.