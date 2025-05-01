What is the main product formed when benzene undergoes nitration? The main product is nitrobenzene, where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a nitro group (NO2).

Which acids are required for the nitration of benzene? Nitric acid (HNO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) are required for the nitration reaction.

What role does sulfuric acid play in the nitration of benzene? Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst, activating nitric acid to generate the electrophile needed for the reaction.

What is the electrophile in the nitration of benzene? The electrophile is the nitronium ion (NO2+), which is generated from nitric acid with the help of sulfuric acid.

What type of reaction is benzene nitration classified as? Benzene nitration is classified as an aromatic substitution reaction.

What group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during nitration? A nitro group (NO2) replaces a hydrogen atom on the benzene ring.