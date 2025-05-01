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What is the main product formed when benzene undergoes nitration? The main product is nitrobenzene, where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a nitro group (NO2). Which acids are required for the nitration of benzene? Nitric acid (HNO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) are required for the nitration reaction. What role does sulfuric acid play in the nitration of benzene? Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst, activating nitric acid to generate the electrophile needed for the reaction. What is the electrophile in the nitration of benzene? The electrophile is the nitronium ion (NO2+), which is generated from nitric acid with the help of sulfuric acid. What type of reaction is benzene nitration classified as? Benzene nitration is classified as an aromatic substitution reaction. What group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during nitration? A nitro group (NO2) replaces a hydrogen atom on the benzene ring. What is the chemical formula for nitric acid? The chemical formula for nitric acid is HNO3. What is the chemical formula for sulfuric acid? The chemical formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4. What is the name of the product when a nitro group is attached to benzene? The product is called nitrobenzene. Why is sulfuric acid necessary in the nitration of benzene? Sulfuric acid is necessary because it helps generate the nitronium ion (NO2+), the active electrophile. How does the structure of nitric acid relate to the nitration reaction? Nitric acid can be written as HO-NO2, and the NO2 part is the group that attaches to benzene. What happens to a hydrogen atom on benzene during nitration? A hydrogen atom is substituted by a nitro group (NO2) during the reaction. What is the importance of catalysts in the nitration of benzene? Catalysts like sulfuric acid lower the activation energy and enable the substitution to occur. What is the functional group introduced to benzene during nitration? The functional group introduced is the nitro group (NO2). Why is nitration of benzene important in organic chemistry? Nitration allows for functional group modification on aromatic rings, which is essential for synthesizing various aromatic compounds.
Benzene Reaction: Nitration quiz
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