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Benzene Reaction: Nitration quiz

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  • What is the main product formed when benzene undergoes nitration?
    The main product is nitrobenzene, where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a nitro group (NO2).
  • Which acids are required for the nitration of benzene?
    Nitric acid (HNO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) are required for the nitration reaction.
  • What role does sulfuric acid play in the nitration of benzene?
    Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst, activating nitric acid to generate the electrophile needed for the reaction.
  • What is the electrophile in the nitration of benzene?
    The electrophile is the nitronium ion (NO2+), which is generated from nitric acid with the help of sulfuric acid.
  • What type of reaction is benzene nitration classified as?
    Benzene nitration is classified as an aromatic substitution reaction.
  • What group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during nitration?
    A nitro group (NO2) replaces a hydrogen atom on the benzene ring.
  • What is the chemical formula for nitric acid?
    The chemical formula for nitric acid is HNO3.
  • What is the chemical formula for sulfuric acid?
    The chemical formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4.
  • What is the name of the product when a nitro group is attached to benzene?
    The product is called nitrobenzene.
  • Why is sulfuric acid necessary in the nitration of benzene?
    Sulfuric acid is necessary because it helps generate the nitronium ion (NO2+), the active electrophile.
  • How does the structure of nitric acid relate to the nitration reaction?
    Nitric acid can be written as HO-NO2, and the NO2 part is the group that attaches to benzene.
  • What happens to a hydrogen atom on benzene during nitration?
    A hydrogen atom is substituted by a nitro group (NO2) during the reaction.
  • What is the importance of catalysts in the nitration of benzene?
    Catalysts like sulfuric acid lower the activation energy and enable the substitution to occur.
  • What is the functional group introduced to benzene during nitration?
    The functional group introduced is the nitro group (NO2).
  • Why is nitration of benzene important in organic chemistry?
    Nitration allows for functional group modification on aromatic rings, which is essential for synthesizing various aromatic compounds.