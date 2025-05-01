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Benzene A planar aromatic ring structure with six carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms, serving as the starting material in sulfonation. Sulfonation An aromatic substitution process introducing a sulfonic acid group onto a benzene ring, altering its chemical properties. Sulfur Trioxide A reagent providing the SO3 portion in the sulfonic acid group during the sulfonation of benzene. Sulfuric Acid A catalyst activating the sulfur atom, enabling the substitution of hydrogen with a sulfonic acid group on benzene. Aromatic Substitution A reaction type where a functional group replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, such as benzene. Sulfonic Acid Group A functional group with the formula SO3H, introduced onto benzene during sulfonation, affecting reactivity. Benzene Sulfonic Acid A compound formed when benzene undergoes sulfonation, resulting in the attachment of a sulfonic acid group. Catalyst A substance, such as sulfuric acid, that increases the rate of sulfonation without being consumed in the reaction. Functional Group A specific group of atoms, like SO3H, that imparts distinct chemical properties to aromatic compounds. Hydrogen Atom A component of benzene replaced by a sulfonic acid group during the sulfonation reaction. Activation The process by which sulfuric acid enhances the reactivity of sulfur, facilitating aromatic substitution. Reactivity The tendency of benzene to undergo chemical changes, which is modified by the introduction of a sulfonic acid group. Aromatic Compound A molecule featuring a conjugated ring system, such as benzene, often subject to functional group modifications.
Benzene Reaction: Sulfonation definitions
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