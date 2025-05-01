Benzene A planar aromatic ring structure with six carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms, serving as the starting material in sulfonation.

Sulfonation An aromatic substitution process introducing a sulfonic acid group onto a benzene ring, altering its chemical properties.

Sulfur Trioxide A reagent providing the SO3 portion in the sulfonic acid group during the sulfonation of benzene.

Sulfuric Acid A catalyst activating the sulfur atom, enabling the substitution of hydrogen with a sulfonic acid group on benzene.

Aromatic Substitution A reaction type where a functional group replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, such as benzene.

Sulfonic Acid Group A functional group with the formula SO3H, introduced onto benzene during sulfonation, affecting reactivity.