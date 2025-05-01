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Benzene Reaction: Sulfonation definitions

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  • Benzene
    A planar aromatic ring structure with six carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms, serving as the starting material in sulfonation.
  • Sulfonation
    An aromatic substitution process introducing a sulfonic acid group onto a benzene ring, altering its chemical properties.
  • Sulfur Trioxide
    A reagent providing the SO3 portion in the sulfonic acid group during the sulfonation of benzene.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A catalyst activating the sulfur atom, enabling the substitution of hydrogen with a sulfonic acid group on benzene.
  • Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction type where a functional group replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, such as benzene.
  • Sulfonic Acid Group
    A functional group with the formula SO3H, introduced onto benzene during sulfonation, affecting reactivity.
  • Benzene Sulfonic Acid
    A compound formed when benzene undergoes sulfonation, resulting in the attachment of a sulfonic acid group.
  • Catalyst
    A substance, such as sulfuric acid, that increases the rate of sulfonation without being consumed in the reaction.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms, like SO3H, that imparts distinct chemical properties to aromatic compounds.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    A component of benzene replaced by a sulfonic acid group during the sulfonation reaction.
  • Activation
    The process by which sulfuric acid enhances the reactivity of sulfur, facilitating aromatic substitution.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of benzene to undergo chemical changes, which is modified by the introduction of a sulfonic acid group.
  • Aromatic Compound
    A molecule featuring a conjugated ring system, such as benzene, often subject to functional group modifications.