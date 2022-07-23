In the sulfonation of 1,4-dibromobenzene, understanding the molecule's symmetry is crucial for predicting the product. The starting structure is a benzene ring with bromine atoms at the 1 and 4 positions. When numbering the ring, the goal is to assign the lowest possible numbers to substituents, but due to the molecule's symmetry, the positions adjacent to the bromines (positions 2, 3, 5, and 6) are equivalent. This means that the sulfonic acid group introduced during sulfonation can attach to any of these four symmetrical positions without changing the identity of the product.

The sulfonation reaction involves treating the dibromobenzene with sulfur trioxide (SO 3 ) in sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ), generating the electrophile that substitutes onto the aromatic ring. The reaction mechanism proceeds via electrophilic aromatic substitution, where the sulfonic acid group (-SO 3 H) replaces a hydrogen atom on the ring.

Because the 1,4-dibromobenzene has symmetrical substituents, the sulfonic acid group will add to one of the four equivalent positions adjacent to the bromines, resulting in a single major product. This product is a benzene ring with bromines at positions 1 and 4 and a sulfonic acid group at any of the symmetrical positions (2, 3, 5, or 6), which are indistinguishable due to symmetry.

In summary, the sulfonation of 1,4-dibromobenzene yields a monosulfonated product where the sulfonic acid group is added to one of the symmetrical positions on the ring. This highlights the importance of molecular symmetry in predicting substitution patterns in electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.