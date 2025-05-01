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Benzene Reaction: Sulfonation quiz

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  • What is the main reactant with benzene in the sulfonation reaction?
    The main reactant with benzene in sulfonation is sulfur trioxide (SO3).
  • What catalyst is used in the sulfonation of benzene?
    Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is used as the catalyst in the sulfonation of benzene.
  • What group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during sulfonation?
    A sulfonic acid group (SO3H) replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during sulfonation.
  • What is the product called when benzene undergoes sulfonation?
    The product is called benzene sulfonic acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for the sulfonic acid group introduced in sulfonation?
    The chemical formula for the sulfonic acid group is SO3H.
  • What role does sulfuric acid play in the sulfonation reaction?
    Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst and activates the sulfur atom in the reaction.
  • From which reactant does the SO3 portion of the sulfonic acid group originate?
    The SO3 portion comes from sulfur trioxide (SO3).
  • From which reactant does the H in the SO3H group originate during sulfonation?
    The H in SO3H comes from sulfuric acid (H2SO4).
  • What type of reaction is sulfonation classified as?
    Sulfonation is classified as an aromatic substitution reaction.
  • Why is sulfonation important in organic chemistry?
    Sulfonation is important because it introduces functional groups to aromatic compounds, altering their properties and reactivity.
  • Does it matter which hydrogen on benzene is substituted during sulfonation?
    No, it does not matter which hydrogen is substituted; any hydrogen can be replaced.
  • What is the general effect of sulfonation on the chemical properties of benzene?
    Sulfonation changes the chemical properties and reactivity of benzene by adding a functional group.
  • What is the overall result of the sulfonation reaction on the benzene ring?
    One hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is replaced by a sulfonic acid group (SO3H).
  • What is the function of the catalyst in the sulfonation reaction?
    The catalyst (sulfuric acid) activates the sulfur atom, making the substitution possible.
  • What is the structural change that occurs to benzene during sulfonation?
    A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is replaced by an SO3H group, forming benzene sulfonic acid.