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What is the main reactant with benzene in the sulfonation reaction? The main reactant with benzene in sulfonation is sulfur trioxide (SO3). What catalyst is used in the sulfonation of benzene? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is used as the catalyst in the sulfonation of benzene. What group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during sulfonation? A sulfonic acid group (SO3H) replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during sulfonation. What is the product called when benzene undergoes sulfonation? The product is called benzene sulfonic acid. What is the chemical formula for the sulfonic acid group introduced in sulfonation? The chemical formula for the sulfonic acid group is SO3H. What role does sulfuric acid play in the sulfonation reaction? Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst and activates the sulfur atom in the reaction. From which reactant does the SO3 portion of the sulfonic acid group originate? The SO3 portion comes from sulfur trioxide (SO3). From which reactant does the H in the SO3H group originate during sulfonation? The H in SO3H comes from sulfuric acid (H2SO4). What type of reaction is sulfonation classified as? Sulfonation is classified as an aromatic substitution reaction. Why is sulfonation important in organic chemistry? Sulfonation is important because it introduces functional groups to aromatic compounds, altering their properties and reactivity. Does it matter which hydrogen on benzene is substituted during sulfonation? No, it does not matter which hydrogen is substituted; any hydrogen can be replaced. What is the general effect of sulfonation on the chemical properties of benzene? Sulfonation changes the chemical properties and reactivity of benzene by adding a functional group. What is the overall result of the sulfonation reaction on the benzene ring? One hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is replaced by a sulfonic acid group (SO3H). What is the function of the catalyst in the sulfonation reaction? The catalyst (sulfuric acid) activates the sulfur atom, making the substitution possible. What is the structural change that occurs to benzene during sulfonation? A hydrogen atom on the benzene ring is replaced by an SO3H group, forming benzene sulfonic acid.
Benzene Reaction: Sulfonation quiz
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