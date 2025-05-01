What is the main reactant with benzene in the sulfonation reaction? The main reactant with benzene in sulfonation is sulfur trioxide (SO3).

What catalyst is used in the sulfonation of benzene? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is used as the catalyst in the sulfonation of benzene.

What group replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during sulfonation? A sulfonic acid group (SO3H) replaces a hydrogen atom on benzene during sulfonation.

What is the product called when benzene undergoes sulfonation? The product is called benzene sulfonic acid.

What is the chemical formula for the sulfonic acid group introduced in sulfonation? The chemical formula for the sulfonic acid group is SO3H.

What role does sulfuric acid play in the sulfonation reaction? Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst and activates the sulfur atom in the reaction.