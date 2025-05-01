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Bohr Model A representation of the atom where electrons occupy fixed circular paths, each linked to specific energy levels. Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle found in shells around the nucleus, responsible for energy transitions. Nucleus The dense central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, around which electrons orbit. Shell A circular path or energy level where electrons are grouped, each identified by a quantum number. Quantum Number A value, often denoted as 'n', that specifies the shell or energy level an electron occupies. Potential Energy The stored energy of an electron determined by its position within a specific shell. Proton A positively charged particle located in the nucleus, contributing to the atom's identity. Neutron An uncharged particle found in the nucleus, adding to atomic mass but not affecting charge. Absorption A process where an electron gains energy, allowing it to move to a higher shell or excited state. Emission A process where an electron releases energy, causing it to return to a lower shell or ground state. Photon A packet of energy that can be absorbed by an electron, enabling transitions between shells. Excited State A condition where an electron occupies a higher shell after absorbing energy. Ground State The lowest energy configuration of an electron, typically in the closest shell to the nucleus. Energy Transition A change in an electron's energy level, involving movement between shells and exchange of energy. Energy Level A discrete value of potential energy associated with a specific shell in the atom.
Bohr Model (Simplified) definitions
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Bohr Model (Simplified)
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