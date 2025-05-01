Bohr Model A representation of the atom where electrons occupy fixed circular paths, each linked to specific energy levels.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle found in shells around the nucleus, responsible for energy transitions.

Nucleus The dense central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, around which electrons orbit.

Shell A circular path or energy level where electrons are grouped, each identified by a quantum number.

Quantum Number A value, often denoted as 'n', that specifies the shell or energy level an electron occupies.

Potential Energy The stored energy of an electron determined by its position within a specific shell.