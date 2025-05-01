Back
What does the Bohr model describe about electron movement in an atom? The Bohr model describes electrons traveling in circular orbits, called shells, around the nucleus. What variable is used to represent the shell number in the Bohr model? The variable 'n' is used to represent the shell number in the Bohr model. How many electrons can the first shell (n=1) hold according to the Bohr model? The first shell (n=1) can hold 2 electrons. How many electrons are found in the second shell (n=2) in the example given? The second shell (n=2) contains 3 electrons in the example. What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom? Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom. What is the charge of an electron? An electron has a negative charge. What happens during absorption in the Bohr model? During absorption, an electron absorbs energy and moves from a lower shell to a higher shell. What is emission in the context of the Bohr model? Emission is when an electron releases energy and moves from a higher shell to a lower shell. What is the ground state of an electron? The ground state is the original, lowest energy shell where the electron is normally found. What is an excited state for an electron? An excited state is when an electron is in a higher energy shell after absorbing energy. How does the energy required for an electron to move between shells change with distance? The energy required increases with the distance between the shells; greater distance means more energy is needed. As the shell number increases, what happens to the distance between successive shells? As the shell number increases, the distance between successive shells decreases. Is it easier for an electron to move from shell 6 to 7 or from shell 1 to 2? It is easier for an electron to move from shell 6 to 7 because the distance and energy required are less. What is the relationship between distance traveled by an electron and energy required? The greater the distance an electron travels between shells, the more energy is required. What external source can provide energy for electron absorption? An energetic photon can provide the energy needed for electron absorption.
Bohr Model (Simplified) quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Bohr Model (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
1 problem
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules