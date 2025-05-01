What does the Bohr model describe about electron movement in an atom? The Bohr model describes electrons traveling in circular orbits, called shells, around the nucleus.

What variable is used to represent the shell number in the Bohr model? The variable 'n' is used to represent the shell number in the Bohr model.

How many electrons can the first shell (n=1) hold according to the Bohr model? The first shell (n=1) can hold 2 electrons.

How many electrons are found in the second shell (n=2) in the example given? The second shell (n=2) contains 3 electrons in the example.

What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom? Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.

What is the charge of an electron? An electron has a negative charge.