In the Bohr Model, electrons can move up and down to different orbitals or shells based on absorbing or releasing of energy.
Bohr Model (Simplified) Concept 1
Bohr Model (Simplified) Example 1
Bohr Model (Simplified) Concept 2
Absorption occurs when electron absorbs energy and jumps to higher energy state.
Emission occurs when electron emits energy and falls back down to lower energy state.
Which of the electron transitions represents an example of absorption?
Which of the electron transitions represents an example of emission?
Which of the electron transitions represents an example of absorption with the greatest energy?