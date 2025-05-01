Carboxylic Acid A weak acid containing a carboxyl group, often named with the suffix 'oic acid', such as ethanoic acid.

Acid-Base Reaction A process where an acid donates an H+ ion to a base, resulting in the formation of new chemical species.

Ethanoic Acid A specific example of a carboxylic acid, commonly known as acetic acid, with the formula CH3COOH.

Base A substance that accepts an H+ ion from an acid during a chemical reaction.

H+ Ion A proton released by an acid during a reaction, also known as a hydrogen ion.

Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid loses an H+ ion, often carrying a negative charge.