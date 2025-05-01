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Carboxylic Acid Reactions definitions

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  • Carboxylic Acid
    A weak acid containing a carboxyl group, often named with the suffix 'oic acid', such as ethanoic acid.
  • Acid-Base Reaction
    A process where an acid donates an H+ ion to a base, resulting in the formation of new chemical species.
  • Ethanoic Acid
    A specific example of a carboxylic acid, commonly known as acetic acid, with the formula CH3COOH.
  • Base
    A substance that accepts an H+ ion from an acid during a chemical reaction.
  • H+ Ion
    A proton released by an acid during a reaction, also known as a hydrogen ion.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when an acid loses an H+ ion, often carrying a negative charge.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    The negatively charged ion produced when a carboxylic acid loses an H+ ion, named with the suffix 'oate'.
  • Oic Acid Suffix
    A naming ending used for carboxylic acids, indicating the presence of a carboxyl group.
  • Oate Suffix
    A naming ending used for carboxylate anions, signifying the conjugate base form of a carboxylic acid.
  • Ethanoate
    The carboxylate anion derived from ethanoic acid, formed after the loss of an H+ ion.
  • Weak Acid
    A substance that only partially dissociates in water, releasing a limited amount of H+ ions.