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Carboxylic Acid A weak acid containing a carboxyl group, often named with the suffix 'oic acid', such as ethanoic acid. Acid-Base Reaction A process where an acid donates an H+ ion to a base, resulting in the formation of new chemical species. Ethanoic Acid A specific example of a carboxylic acid, commonly known as acetic acid, with the formula CH3COOH. Base A substance that accepts an H+ ion from an acid during a chemical reaction. H+ Ion A proton released by an acid during a reaction, also known as a hydrogen ion. Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid loses an H+ ion, often carrying a negative charge. Carboxylate Anion The negatively charged ion produced when a carboxylic acid loses an H+ ion, named with the suffix 'oate'. Oic Acid Suffix A naming ending used for carboxylic acids, indicating the presence of a carboxyl group. Oate Suffix A naming ending used for carboxylate anions, signifying the conjugate base form of a carboxylic acid. Ethanoate The carboxylate anion derived from ethanoic acid, formed after the loss of an H+ ion. Weak Acid A substance that only partially dissociates in water, releasing a limited amount of H+ ions.
Carboxylic Acid Reactions definitions
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Carboxylic Acid Reactions
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