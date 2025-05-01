What type of reaction is commonly discussed for carboxylic acids in the video? Acid-base reactions are commonly discussed for carboxylic acids.

How is carboxylic acid classified in terms of acidity? Carboxylic acid is classified as a weak acid.

What happens when a base reacts with a carboxylic acid? The base removes an H+ ion from the carboxylic acid.

What is formed when a carboxylic acid loses an H+ ion? A carboxylate anion, which is the conjugate base, is formed.

What is the example of a carboxylic acid used in the video? Ethanoic acid is used as the example.

What is the conjugate base of ethanoic acid called? The conjugate base is called ethanoate.