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What type of reaction is commonly discussed for carboxylic acids in the video? Acid-base reactions are commonly discussed for carboxylic acids. How is carboxylic acid classified in terms of acidity? Carboxylic acid is classified as a weak acid. What happens when a base reacts with a carboxylic acid? The base removes an H+ ion from the carboxylic acid. What is formed when a carboxylic acid loses an H+ ion? A carboxylate anion, which is the conjugate base, is formed. What is the example of a carboxylic acid used in the video? Ethanoic acid is used as the example. What is the conjugate base of ethanoic acid called? The conjugate base is called ethanoate. How does the naming change from carboxylic acid to its conjugate base? The ending changes from 'oic acid' to 'oate.' What is the general product of a carboxylic acid reacting with a base? The product is a carboxylate anion. What does the base do in a carboxylic acid reaction? The base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid. What is the significance of the carboxylate anion in these reactions? It represents the conjugate base formed after the acid loses H+. What is the suffix for carboxylic acids? The suffix is 'oic acid.' What is the suffix for carboxylate anions? The suffix is 'oate.' What does ethanoic acid become after reacting with a base? It becomes ethanoate. How can you tell a compound is a carboxylic acid from its name? It will have 'oic acid' in its name. What is the main change in the molecule during a carboxylic acid reaction with a base? The main change is the removal of an H+ ion, forming a carboxylate anion.
Carboxylic Acid Reactions quiz
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