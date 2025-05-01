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Carboxylic Acid Reactions quiz

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  • What type of reaction is commonly discussed for carboxylic acids in the video?
    Acid-base reactions are commonly discussed for carboxylic acids.
  • How is carboxylic acid classified in terms of acidity?
    Carboxylic acid is classified as a weak acid.
  • What happens when a base reacts with a carboxylic acid?
    The base removes an H+ ion from the carboxylic acid.
  • What is formed when a carboxylic acid loses an H+ ion?
    A carboxylate anion, which is the conjugate base, is formed.
  • What is the example of a carboxylic acid used in the video?
    Ethanoic acid is used as the example.
  • What is the conjugate base of ethanoic acid called?
    The conjugate base is called ethanoate.
  • How does the naming change from carboxylic acid to its conjugate base?
    The ending changes from 'oic acid' to 'oate.'
  • What is the general product of a carboxylic acid reacting with a base?
    The product is a carboxylate anion.
  • What does the base do in a carboxylic acid reaction?
    The base removes a proton (H+) from the carboxylic acid.
  • What is the significance of the carboxylate anion in these reactions?
    It represents the conjugate base formed after the acid loses H+.
  • What is the suffix for carboxylic acids?
    The suffix is 'oic acid.'
  • What is the suffix for carboxylate anions?
    The suffix is 'oate.'
  • What does ethanoic acid become after reacting with a base?
    It becomes ethanoate.
  • How can you tell a compound is a carboxylic acid from its name?
    It will have 'oic acid' in its name.
  • What is the main change in the molecule during a carboxylic acid reaction with a base?
    The main change is the removal of an H+ ion, forming a carboxylate anion.