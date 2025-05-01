Chemical Reaction Process involving breaking and forming of bonds, leading to new substances with observable changes.

Chemical Change Transformation resulting in new substances with different properties from the original materials.

Chemical Bond Attractive force holding atoms together within molecules or compounds, altered during reactions.

Reactant Starting material in a process that undergoes transformation to yield new substances.

Product Substance formed as a result of a transformation in a chemical process.

Chemical Equation Symbolic representation using formulas and symbols to show the substances involved in a reaction.