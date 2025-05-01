Skip to main content
Back

Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Chemical Reaction
    Process involving breaking and forming of bonds, leading to new substances with observable changes.
  • Chemical Change
    Transformation resulting in new substances with different properties from the original materials.
  • Chemical Bond
    Attractive force holding atoms together within molecules or compounds, altered during reactions.
  • Reactant
    Starting material in a process that undergoes transformation to yield new substances.
  • Product
    Substance formed as a result of a transformation in a chemical process.
  • Chemical Equation
    Symbolic representation using formulas and symbols to show the substances involved in a reaction.
  • Reaction Arrow
    Symbol indicating the direction of transformation from starting materials to resulting substances.
  • Precipitate
    Solid formed from a solution during a chemical process, often visible as a new phase.
  • Aqueous
    State where a compound is dissolved in water, forming a homogeneous solution.
  • State Symbol
    Notation in equations indicating physical form: solid (s), liquid (l), gas (g), or aqueous (aq).
  • Triangle Symbol
    Notation in equations signifying that heat is required or involved in the process.
  • Gas Formation
    Evidence of a reaction, often observed as bubbles emerging from a solution.
  • Color Change
    Observable shift in hue, indicating a transformation at the molecular level.
  • Temperature Change
    Variation in heat content, signaling energy exchange during a chemical process.