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Chemical Reaction Process involving breaking and forming of bonds, leading to new substances with observable changes. Chemical Change Transformation resulting in new substances with different properties from the original materials. Chemical Bond Attractive force holding atoms together within molecules or compounds, altered during reactions. Reactant Starting material in a process that undergoes transformation to yield new substances. Product Substance formed as a result of a transformation in a chemical process. Chemical Equation Symbolic representation using formulas and symbols to show the substances involved in a reaction. Reaction Arrow Symbol indicating the direction of transformation from starting materials to resulting substances. Precipitate Solid formed from a solution during a chemical process, often visible as a new phase. Aqueous State where a compound is dissolved in water, forming a homogeneous solution. State Symbol Notation in equations indicating physical form: solid (s), liquid (l), gas (g), or aqueous (aq). Triangle Symbol Notation in equations signifying that heat is required or involved in the process. Gas Formation Evidence of a reaction, often observed as bubbles emerging from a solution. Color Change Observable shift in hue, indicating a transformation at the molecular level. Temperature Change Variation in heat content, signaling energy exchange during a chemical process.
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change definitions
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Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
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