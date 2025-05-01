What is a chemical reaction in terms of chemical bonds? A chemical reaction involves breaking bonds in reactants and forming new bonds in products.

Name two observable evidences that a chemical reaction has occurred. Observable evidences include a change in color and the formation of gas (bubbles).

What does the formation of a precipitate indicate in a chemical reaction? The formation of a precipitate, which is a solid, indicates that a chemical reaction has taken place.

How can a change in temperature be evidence of a chemical reaction? A change in temperature, either increase or decrease, can be observed during a chemical reaction, indicating that energy is absorbed or released.

What is a chemical equation? A chemical equation is an expression using chemical formulas and symbols to represent a chemical reaction.

What does the reaction arrow in a chemical equation signify? The reaction arrow shows the direction of the reaction, indicating that reactants are converted to products.