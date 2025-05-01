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Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change quiz

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  • What is a chemical reaction in terms of chemical bonds?
    A chemical reaction involves breaking bonds in reactants and forming new bonds in products.
  • Name two observable evidences that a chemical reaction has occurred.
    Observable evidences include a change in color and the formation of gas (bubbles).
  • What does the formation of a precipitate indicate in a chemical reaction?
    The formation of a precipitate, which is a solid, indicates that a chemical reaction has taken place.
  • How can a change in temperature be evidence of a chemical reaction?
    A change in temperature, either increase or decrease, can be observed during a chemical reaction, indicating that energy is absorbed or released.
  • What is a chemical equation?
    A chemical equation is an expression using chemical formulas and symbols to represent a chemical reaction.
  • What does the reaction arrow in a chemical equation signify?
    The reaction arrow shows the direction of the reaction, indicating that reactants are converted to products.
  • What does a triangle symbol above the reaction arrow mean in a chemical equation?
    A triangle symbol means that heat is involved in the reaction.
  • What does the symbol (s) represent in a chemical equation?
    The symbol (s) stands for solid state in a chemical equation.
  • What does the symbol (l) indicate in a chemical equation?
    The symbol (l) indicates that the substance is in the liquid state.
  • What does the symbol (g) mean in a chemical equation?
    The symbol (g) means the substance is in the gaseous state.
  • What does (aq) stand for in a chemical equation?
    (aq) stands for aqueous, meaning the compound is dissolved in water.
  • How can you tell if a compound is in an aqueous state?
    If a compound is labeled (aq), it means it is dissolved in a solvent like water.
  • Give an example of an observable color change during a chemical reaction.
    A solution changing from light pink to violet or darker purple is an example of a color change.
  • What is the significance of bubbles forming during a reaction?
    Bubbles indicate the formation of a gas, which is evidence of a chemical reaction.
  • Why are chemical formulas and symbols important in chemical equations?
    They provide a concise way to represent the substances and changes involved in a chemical reaction.