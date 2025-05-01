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Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas using a universal constant. Boyle's Law A principle stating that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely proportional when temperature and moles are constant. Gay Lussac's Law A rule describing the direct proportionality between pressure and temperature at constant volume and moles. Avogadro's Law A statement that volume and moles of a gas are directly proportional when pressure and temperature are fixed. Charles' Law A law showing that volume and temperature of a gas are directly proportional at constant pressure and moles. Pressure The force exerted per unit area by gas particles colliding with the walls of a container. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas within a container. Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, typically expressed in Kelvin for calculations. Moles A quantity representing the number of particles or molecules present in a sample of gas. Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, essential for gas law calculations to ensure proportional relationships. Movable Piston A device in a container allowing volume changes, used to visualize gas law relationships experimentally. Direct Proportionality A relationship where two variables increase or decrease together under constant conditions. Inverse Proportionality A relationship where one variable increases as the other decreases, under fixed conditions. Force The push or pull exerted by gas particles, contributing to the pressure inside a container. Graphical Representation A visual depiction, such as a plot or line, illustrating how gas variables relate under different laws.
Chemistry Gas Laws definitions
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Chemistry Gas Laws
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