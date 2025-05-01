Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas using a universal constant.

Boyle's Law A principle stating that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely proportional when temperature and moles are constant.

Gay Lussac's Law A rule describing the direct proportionality between pressure and temperature at constant volume and moles.

Avogadro's Law A statement that volume and moles of a gas are directly proportional when pressure and temperature are fixed.

Charles' Law A law showing that volume and temperature of a gas are directly proportional at constant pressure and moles.

Pressure The force exerted per unit area by gas particles colliding with the walls of a container.