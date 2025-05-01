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Chemistry Gas Laws definitions

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  • Ideal Gas Law
    A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas using a universal constant.
  • Boyle's Law
    A principle stating that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely proportional when temperature and moles are constant.
  • Gay Lussac's Law
    A rule describing the direct proportionality between pressure and temperature at constant volume and moles.
  • Avogadro's Law
    A statement that volume and moles of a gas are directly proportional when pressure and temperature are fixed.
  • Charles' Law
    A law showing that volume and temperature of a gas are directly proportional at constant pressure and moles.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted per unit area by gas particles colliding with the walls of a container.
  • Volume
    The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas within a container.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, typically expressed in Kelvin for calculations.
  • Moles
    A quantity representing the number of particles or molecules present in a sample of gas.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit for temperature, essential for gas law calculations to ensure proportional relationships.
  • Movable Piston
    A device in a container allowing volume changes, used to visualize gas law relationships experimentally.
  • Direct Proportionality
    A relationship where two variables increase or decrease together under constant conditions.
  • Inverse Proportionality
    A relationship where one variable increases as the other decreases, under fixed conditions.
  • Force
    The push or pull exerted by gas particles, contributing to the pressure inside a container.
  • Graphical Representation
    A visual depiction, such as a plot or line, illustrating how gas variables relate under different laws.