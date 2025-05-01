What is the ideal gas law equation? The ideal gas law equation is PV = nRT, relating pressure, volume, moles, and temperature of a gas.

Which two variables does Boyle's Law relate, and how are they related? Boyle's Law relates pressure and volume, which are inversely proportional at constant temperature and moles.

What is the formula for Boyle's Law? The formula for Boyle's Law is P1V1 = P2V2.

How does increasing pressure affect volume according to Boyle's Law? Increasing pressure decreases volume, as they are inversely proportional.

Which two variables does Gay Lussac's Law relate, and how are they related? Gay Lussac's Law relates pressure and temperature, which are directly proportional at constant volume and moles.

What is the formula for Gay Lussac's Law? The formula for Gay Lussac's Law is P1/T1 = P2/T2.