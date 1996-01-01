Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Chemistry Gas Laws are laws that relate together the pressure, volume and temperature of a gas.
The Ideal Gas Law can be used to determine each of the Chemistry Gas Laws
Boyle's Law: Volume and Pressure are inversely proportional at constant n and Temperature.
Gay-Lussac's Law: Pressure and Temperature are directly proportional at constant n and Volume.
Avogadro's Law: Volume and n are directly proportional at constant Pressure and Temperature.
Charle's Law: Volume and Temperature are directly proportional at constant n and Pressure.
Chemistry Gas Laws Example 1
A 10.0 L cylinder with a movable piston exerts 3.00 atm of pressure. What will happen to the pressure if the volume of the container increases to 20.0 L?
a) It will double
b) It will decrease by half
c) It will increase slightly
d) No change
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?