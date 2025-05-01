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Complete Ionic Equations definitions

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  • Complete Ionic Equation
    Represents all aqueous compounds as dissociated ions, while solids, liquids, and gases remain as intact species.
  • Molecular Equation
    Initial representation of a reaction, showing all compounds together without indicating ionic dissociation.
  • Net Ionic Equation
    Highlights only the ions and compounds directly involved in the chemical change, omitting unchanged ions.
  • Spectator Ions
    Ions present on both sides of a reaction that do not participate in the actual chemical change.
  • Aqueous Compound
    Substance dissolved in water, capable of dissociating into ions in solution.
  • Solubility Rules
    Guidelines used to determine whether a compound will dissolve in water to form an aqueous solution.
  • Coefficient
    Number placed before a compound in an equation, indicating the quantity of molecules or ions involved.
  • Dissociated Ions
    Charged particles formed when an aqueous compound separates into its constituent ions in solution.
  • Solid
    State of matter in a reaction that remains intact and does not dissociate into ions.
  • Liquid
    State of matter in a reaction that remains as a whole substance and does not break into ions.
  • Gas
    State of matter in a reaction that does not dissociate into ions and remains as molecules.
  • Reactant
    Substance present at the start of a chemical reaction, found on the left side of an equation.
  • Product
    Substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found on the right side of an equation.