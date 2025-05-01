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Complete Ionic Equation Represents all aqueous compounds as dissociated ions, while solids, liquids, and gases remain as intact species. Molecular Equation Initial representation of a reaction, showing all compounds together without indicating ionic dissociation. Net Ionic Equation Highlights only the ions and compounds directly involved in the chemical change, omitting unchanged ions. Spectator Ions Ions present on both sides of a reaction that do not participate in the actual chemical change. Aqueous Compound Substance dissolved in water, capable of dissociating into ions in solution. Solubility Rules Guidelines used to determine whether a compound will dissolve in water to form an aqueous solution. Coefficient Number placed before a compound in an equation, indicating the quantity of molecules or ions involved. Dissociated Ions Charged particles formed when an aqueous compound separates into its constituent ions in solution. Solid State of matter in a reaction that remains intact and does not dissociate into ions. Liquid State of matter in a reaction that remains as a whole substance and does not break into ions. Gas State of matter in a reaction that does not dissociate into ions and remains as molecules. Reactant Substance present at the start of a chemical reaction, found on the left side of an equation. Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found on the right side of an equation.
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Complete Ionic Equations
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