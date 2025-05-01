Complete Ionic Equation Represents all aqueous compounds as dissociated ions, while solids, liquids, and gases remain as intact species.

Molecular Equation Initial representation of a reaction, showing all compounds together without indicating ionic dissociation.

Net Ionic Equation Highlights only the ions and compounds directly involved in the chemical change, omitting unchanged ions.

Spectator Ions Ions present on both sides of a reaction that do not participate in the actual chemical change.

Aqueous Compound Substance dissolved in water, capable of dissociating into ions in solution.

Solubility Rules Guidelines used to determine whether a compound will dissolve in water to form an aqueous solution.