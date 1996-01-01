Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Complete Ionic Equations show aqueous compounds as fully dissociated ions.
Complete Ionic Equations
The complete ionic equation shows all the aqueous compounds broken up into ions.
Complete Ionic Equations Example 1
Net Ionic Equation shows only the ions participating in the chemical reaction, without the spectator ions.
Complete Ionic Equations Example 2
Provide the net ionic equation that occurs when the following aqueous compounds are mixed together:
Copper (II) Bromide and Lithium Hydroxide
Which of the following reagents could be used to separate the two anions from a solution containing magnesium nitrate and cesium hydroxide?
Which of the following reagents could be used to separate the two cations from a solution containing Lead (IV) acetate and cesium permanganate?