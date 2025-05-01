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Condensed Formula A compact notation grouping atoms, especially carbons and hydrogens, to show bonding without drawing every bond. Structural Formula A detailed representation displaying all bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen linkages. Parentheses Symbols used to enclose groups in a formula, indicating branches or repeating units attached to the main chain. Subscript A small number written below and after a group in parentheses, showing how many times that group repeats. Branch Structure A group of atoms attached to the main chain, often shown in parentheses to highlight its position off the backbone. Main Chain The longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms forming the backbone of a molecule. Repeating Unit A group of atoms, often in parentheses with a subscript, indicating multiple identical segments in a molecule. CH3 Group A methyl group consisting of one carbon bonded to three hydrogens, commonly found at chain ends or branches. CH2 Group A methylene group with one carbon bonded to two hydrogens, often forming the interior of hydrocarbon chains. CH Group A methine group where a carbon is bonded to one hydrogen, typically found at branching points. Carbon-Carbon Bond A linkage between two carbon atoms, explicitly shown in structural formulas but implied in condensed forms. Hydrocarbon A compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, often represented using condensed formulas. Bond Representation The method of illustrating connections between atoms, ranging from explicit lines to implied groupings.
Condensed Formula definitions
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Condensed Formula
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