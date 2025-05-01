Skip to main content
Back

Condensed Formula definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Condensed Formula
    A compact notation grouping atoms, especially carbons and hydrogens, to show bonding without drawing every bond.
  • Structural Formula
    A detailed representation displaying all bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen linkages.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to enclose groups in a formula, indicating branches or repeating units attached to the main chain.
  • Subscript
    A small number written below and after a group in parentheses, showing how many times that group repeats.
  • Branch Structure
    A group of atoms attached to the main chain, often shown in parentheses to highlight its position off the backbone.
  • Main Chain
    The longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms forming the backbone of a molecule.
  • Repeating Unit
    A group of atoms, often in parentheses with a subscript, indicating multiple identical segments in a molecule.
  • CH3 Group
    A methyl group consisting of one carbon bonded to three hydrogens, commonly found at chain ends or branches.
  • CH2 Group
    A methylene group with one carbon bonded to two hydrogens, often forming the interior of hydrocarbon chains.
  • CH Group
    A methine group where a carbon is bonded to one hydrogen, typically found at branching points.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    A linkage between two carbon atoms, explicitly shown in structural formulas but implied in condensed forms.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, often represented using condensed formulas.
  • Bond Representation
    The method of illustrating connections between atoms, ranging from explicit lines to implied groupings.