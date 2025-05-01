Condensed Formula A compact notation grouping atoms, especially carbons and hydrogens, to show bonding without drawing every bond.

Structural Formula A detailed representation displaying all bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen linkages.

Parentheses Symbols used to enclose groups in a formula, indicating branches or repeating units attached to the main chain.

Subscript A small number written below and after a group in parentheses, showing how many times that group repeats.

Branch Structure A group of atoms attached to the main chain, often shown in parentheses to highlight its position off the backbone.

Main Chain The longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms forming the backbone of a molecule.