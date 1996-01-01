12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Condensed Formula
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Condensed Formula
1
concept
Condensed Formula Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Condensed Formula Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Parenthesis and Parenthesis w/ Subscripts Concept 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Condensed Formula Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept
Condensed Formula with Subscript Concept 3
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example
Condensed Formula Example 3
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
ProblemProblem
Write a condensed formula for the given structure.
A
CH3CH(CH3)CH(NH2)CH3
B
C5H13N
C
CH3CH(CH2)CH3(NH2)CH3
D
(CH)2(CH3)3NH2
8
ProblemProblem
Convert CH3(CH2)2CHBrCH3 into structural formula.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Condensed Formula
Additional resources for Condensed Formula
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Draw the following three isomers of C₅H₁₂ as condensed structures: <IMAGE>
- Draw the following three isomers of C₅H₁₂ as condensed structures: <IMAGE>
- Draw the following three isomers of C₅H₁₂ as condensed structures: <IMAGE>
- Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indi...
- Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indi...